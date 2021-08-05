Fuel Prices Remain Steady for 19th Day; Check Petrol and Diesel Price Today

Thursday marked the 19th day when fuel prices in the country remained unchanged. The last fuel price revision took place on July 17 when petrol rates was increased by 30 paise per litre in the national capital,while dieselremained steady.On Thursday, petrol consumers in New Delhi will have to pay Rs 101.84 per litre, while the diesel consumers will be paying Rs 89.87 per litre.

The month of August has not witnessed any change in fuel prices. Last month, petrol cost was increased nine times while diesel rates were hiked five times and reduced on one occasion. In the month of June, both petrol and diesel prices were increased 16 times. Similarly in May, the fuel prices were hiked 16 times.

The revision of fuel prices was resumed after the oil marketing companies (OMCs) ended their 18-day break coinciding with the assembly elections in key Indian states. Petrol price has been increased by Rs 11.44 for one litre while diesel has risen by Rs 9.14 per litre in New Delhi, since the fuel price revision resumed.

Fuel consumers in the city of Mumbai continue to pay the highest price for petrolamong metropolitan cities of the country at Rs 107.83 per litre. The price of one litre of diesel is Rs 97.45 in the financial capital of the country. In Kolkata, one litre of petrol is being retailed at Rs 102.08 while diesel price is set at Rs 93.02.

Petrol prices have crossed the Rs 100 mark for one litre in at least 19 states and union territories since fuel price revision resumed in May. In Jaipur, one litre of petrol is being retailed for Rs 108.48 while one litre of diesel is priced at Rs 98.80.Fuel prices exhibit variation throughout the country due to several factors including local taxation like VAT, excise duty, and freight charges.

