Home » News » Business » Fuel Rates On November 7: Check Petrol And Diesel Prices In Delhi, Mumbai And Other Major Cities
Fuel Rates On November 7: Check Petrol And Diesel Prices In Delhi, Mumbai And Other Major Cities

Last Updated: November 07, 2022, 10:51 IST

New Delhi, India

Fuel Prices: Check Petrol, Diesel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai & Other Cities

According to today's fuel price announcement, diesel will continue to cost Rs 89.62 per litre and petrol will remain at Rs 96.72 per litre in Delhi on November 5.

Fuel prices across the country remained unchanged on November 7, Monday. Petrol and diesel rates have been steady since May of this year when petrol and diesel rates were revised nationwide. In the latest development, a drop in oil prices of 40 paise has happened recently. In some cities, minor changes in petrol and diesel prices have been witnessed but since May, no major price change has been announced.

According to today’s fuel price announcement, diesel will continue to cost Rs 89.62 per litre and petrol will remain at Rs 96.72 per litre in Delhi on November 5. In Mumbai, a litre of petrol costs Rs 106.31, and a litre of diesel costs Rs 94.27. Diesel is priced at Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai, while the petrol price stays the same at Rs 102.74. In Kolkata, a litre of petrol costs Rs 106.03 and a litre of diesel costs Rs 92.76.

Find out the prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and other cities on November 7.

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.74 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.33 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.62 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.81 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.40 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.23 per litre.

The fuel rates are updated every day in accordance with foreign exchange rates and benchmark pricing from other countries as well as the pricing mechanism used by oil companies. The new pricing goes into effect at 6 AM daily and factors such as the cost of transportation, municipal taxes, and VAT affect fuel prices in different states across the country.

first published:November 07, 2022, 10:51 IST
last updated:November 07, 2022, 10:51 IST