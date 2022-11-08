Fuel Rates Today: Check Petrol, Diesel Prices in Delhi, Mumbai and Other Cities on November 8

On Tuesday, November 8, fuel costs across the country remained steady. Petrol prices in Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, and Hyderabad are currently over 100 rupees per litre. Since the last revision of petrol and diesel prices in May this year, prices have remained stable. According to the most current development, a drop in oil prices of 40 paise recently occurred. Although there has been a slight change in petrol and diesel prices in various places since May, no significant changes have been proposed.

Diesel will continue to cost Rs 89.62 per litre and petrol will continue to cost Rs 96.72 per litre in Delhi on November 5, according to today’s fuel price announcement. A litre of petrol costs Rs 106.31 in Mumbai, and a litre of diesel costs Rs 94.27. In Chennai, the diesel price is Rs 94.24 per litre, while the petrol price is Rs 102.63 per litre. A litre of petrol costs Rs 106.03 in Kolkata, and a litre of diesel costs Rs 92.76.

Find out the prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and other cities on November 8.

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.62 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.81 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.40 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.23 per litre.

Public sector OMCs like Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) often adjust fuel prices in accordance with foreign exchange rates and benchmark pricing from other countries. The revised fuel prices are announced every day at 6 a.m. Fuel prices differ across states due to a variety of factors, including local taxes like VAT or shipping costs.

Read all the Latest Business News here