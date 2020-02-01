English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
'Fundamentals of Economy Strong, Inflation Well Contained': Sitharaman as She Presents Budget 2020
Presenting the Union Budget for 2020-21, Nirmala Sitharaman said it is aimed at boosting income and purchasing power of people.
Representative image. (Image : Reuters)
New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said fundamentals of the economy are strong and inflation has been well contained, while banks cleaned up accumulated loans.
Presenting the Union Budget for 2020-21, she said it is aimed at boosting income and purchasing power of people. The finance minister further said during 2014-19, the government brought a paradigm shift in governance.
She termed GST as a historic structural reform, saying it integrated the country economically.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Next Story Next Story
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IRCTC
|1,218.05
|0.50
|SBI
|313.15
|-1.70
|Larsen
|1,320.05
|-3.58
|Reliance
|1,401.60
|-0.72
|Tata Motors
|170.90
|-3.23
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|2,134.25
|2.64
|HUL
|2,071.85
|1.85
|Tech Mahindra
|806.40
|1.38
|Infosys
|782.50
|0.79
|Bharti Airtel
|497.80
|0.22
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ITC
|227.05
|-3.49
|Larsen
|1,320.05
|-3.58
|Tata Motors
|170.90
|-3.23
|HDFC
|2,334.00
|-3.25
|Axis Bank
|713.80
|-2.13
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Here's What the Coloured LED Rings on the Amazon Echo Signify
- Nike Vaporfly Shoes Will Not be Banned, No Matter How Much Rivals May Have Wanted
- Former K-Pop Star Seungri Indicted for Prostitution and Habitual Gambling
- Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan's Reaction to Rashami Desai's 'He's Not My Type' Comment
- This Bionic Jellyfish Can Swim Three Times Faster; May be Used to Explore The Oceans