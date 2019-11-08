Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Fundamentals Remain Robust, Says Govt After Moody's Lowers India's Outlook to 'Negative' from 'Stable'

The outlook partly reflects government and policy ineffectiveness in addressing economic weakness, which led to an increase in debt burden from already high levels, the ratings agency said.

News18.com

Updated:November 8, 2019, 9:28 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Fundamentals Remain Robust, Says Govt After Moody's Lowers India's Outlook to 'Negative' from 'Stable'
An employee works inside a garment factory. (Representative image from Reuters)

New Delhi: The government on Friday said the fundamentals of the economy “remain quite robust” with inflation under check after Moody's Investors Service changed its outlook on India's ratings to "negative" from "stable", citing increasing risks that the country's economic growth will remain lower than in the past.

In a statement, the government said India continues to be among the fastest growing major economies in the world and its relative standing remains unaffected. “IMF in their latest World Economic Outlook has stated that Indian Economy is set to grow at 6.1% in 2019, picking up to 7 % in 2020. As India’s potential growth rate remains unchanged, assessment by IMF and other multilateral organisations continue to underline a positive outlook on India,” it said.

The government also listed out the reforms taken in the financial sector to strengthen the economy as a whole. “Government of India has also proactively taken policy decisions in response to the global slowdown. These measures would lead to a positive outlook on India and would attract capital flows and stimulate investments,” it said, adding: “The fundamentals of the economy remain quite robust with inflation under check and bond yields low. India continues to offer strong prospects of growth in near and medium term.”

Moody’s on Thursday said the outlook partly reflects government and policy ineffectiveness in addressing economic weakness, which led to an increase in debt burden from already high levels.

India's economy grew only 5.0% year-on-year between April and June, its weakest pace since 2013, as consumer demand and government spending slowed amid global trade frictions. The international ratings agency said it estimates that the country's growth slowdown is in part long-lasting while backing its other ratings for India.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,982.95 -29.10 ( -0.24%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 482.45 0.81
Yes Bank 65.90 -0.83
DLF 201.00 4.42
HDFC AMC 3,170.00 5.08
Colgate 1,627.10 1.61
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC AMC 3,167.55 4.87
Colgate 1,622.85 1.33
ICICI Prudentia 523.05 1.05
Yes Bank 65.60 -1.35
ICICI Bank 482.50 0.79
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 291.55 2.03
ICICI Bank 483.05 0.94
Tech Mahindra 776.00 0.82
M&M 584.15 0.65
Infosys 722.30 0.31
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 483.30 0.96
M&M 585.15 0.82
HCL Tech 1,152.90 0.37
Infosys 722.25 0.32
Power Grid Corp 193.75 -0.21
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
UPL 562.50 -2.63
Bharti Infratel 224.50 -2.16
Tata Steel 398.00 -1.27
BPCL 507.00 -1.21
JSW Steel 250.30 -0.93
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 65.60 -1.35
Tata Steel 397.30 -1.45
Vedanta 159.30 -1.03
Tata Motors 170.60 -0.50
SBI 315.65 -0.79
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram