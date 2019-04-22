Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Further Tailspin for Jet Airways, Shares Tank Over 23%

At the NSE, shares plunged 23.17 per cent to hit a one year low of Rs 126.65.

PTI

Updated:April 22, 2019, 2:54 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Further Tailspin for Jet Airways, Shares Tank Over 23%
News18 creative by Mir Suhail
Loading...
New Delhi: Shares of Jet Airways, which has shut down operations temporarily, continued to fall for the third day in a row Monday, tumbling over 23 per cent.

The scrip dived 19.34 per cent to Rs 132.20, its 52-week low, on the BSE.

At the NSE, shares plunged 23.17 per cent to hit a one year low of Rs 126.65.

On the traded volume front, 43.47 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over four crore shares on the NSE till afternoon.
In three days, the scrip has plummeted over 49 per cent.

Running into debt of more than Rs 8,500 crore, Jet Airways has shut down operations temporarily after lenders decided against extending emergency funds for its survival.

Cash-starved Jet Airways, which has around 23,000 employees, has delayed payment of salaries to the employees, including pilots.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,645.18 -495.10 ( -1.26%)

NIFTY 50

11,594.45 -158.35 ( -1.35%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,345.35 -2.93
HDFC Bank 2,268.70 -1.09
Jet Airways 154.70 -6.16
Yes Bank 238.35 -6.82
Indiabulls Hsg 733.95 -8.32
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Marico 364.25 -0.08
SpiceJet 125.15 -8.15
Jet Airways 154.60 -5.67
Yes Bank 238.40 -6.62
Larsen 1,358.85 -0.14
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Wipro 288.25 1.21
Bharti Airtel 349.40 0.71
Tech Mahindra 805.35 0.62
Infosys 721.05 0.56
TCS 2,161.45 0.53
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 349.85 0.89
TCS 2,164.35 0.88
Infosys 720.60 0.59
NTPC 135.75 0.26
Power Grid Corp 194.35 0.08
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 733.95 -8.32
Yes Bank 238.35 -6.82
BPCL 340.10 -6.28
IndusInd Bank 1,691.00 -4.15
IOC 149.75 -4.07
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 238.40 -6.62
IndusInd Bank 1,691.45 -4.11
Reliance 1,344.80 -2.76
ICICI Bank 394.60 -2.54
HDFC 1,955.05 -2.44
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram