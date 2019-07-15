Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Future Enterprises Plummets 11% Following CFO's Arrest for Alleged Custom Duty Evasion

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence arrested Dinesh Maheshwari, CFO of Future Enterprises, for flouting import rules that allow duty-free shipments of certain items under the South Asian Free Trade Area.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 15, 2019, 1:13 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Future Enterprises Plummets 11% Following CFO's Arrest for Alleged Custom Duty Evasion
Representative image (Reuters)
Loading...

Shares of Future Enterprises Ltd, a part of retail conglomerate Future Group, dropped as much as 11% in intraday trade on Monday after the company’s chief financial officer (CFO) was arrested for allegedly evading customs duty worth Rs 14.58 crore.

At 11:50 am, Future Enterprises shares were trading at Rs 32, down 5.7%, on BSE after hitting an intra-day low of Rs 30.25.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested Dinesh Maheshwari, executive director and CFO of Future Enterprises, for flouting import rules that allow duty-free shipments of certain items under the South Asian Free Trade Area (SAFTA).

“... He (Maheshwari) appears to be the main person responsible for the evasion of duty to the tune of Rs 14.58 crore by Future Enterprises Ltd. He appears to be guilty of an offence punishable under Section 135 of the Customs Act and has, therefore, been arrested under Section 104 of the Customs Act, on July 12,” according to a statement released by DRI on July 13.

Future Enterprises was importing readymade garments from Bangladesh through Petrapole Land Customs Station (LCS) without payment of basic customs duty, availing of the SAFTA benefit, the statement said.

Investigations further revealed that the garments were supplied by third-country suppliers based in Dubai and Singapore, but were delivered from Bangladesh after minimal processing, the DRI statement added.

Future Enterprises is the infrastructure arm of the diversified retail business founded by Kishore Biyani. The group runs a series of retail chains in the country, including fashion store FBB, Big Bazaar supermarket stores and premium lifestyle food superstore Foodhall.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,807.53 +71.30 ( +0.18%)

NIFTY 50

11,566.10 +13.60 ( +0.12%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 772.85 6.34
Yes Bank 94.90 0.74
IndusInd Bank 1,486.85 -1.50
Sun Pharma 421.75 3.45
Indiabulls Hsg 638.80 -4.08
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 772.65 6.26
Yes Bank 94.95 0.85
Indiabulls Hsg 638.80 -4.08
Sun Pharma 421.40 3.36
IndusInd Bank 1,487.30 -1.53
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 772.85 6.34
Sun Pharma 421.75 3.45
UPL 642.55 1.98
Maruti Suzuki 6,042.00 1.18
Kotak Mahindra 1,492.05 0.57
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 772.65 6.26
Sun Pharma 421.40 3.36
Maruti Suzuki 6,044.70 1.22
Bajaj Finance 3,410.55 0.97
Kotak Mahindra 1,497.70 0.91
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 638.80 -4.08
Vedanta 164.95 -1.61
Larsen 1,441.25 -1.75
Zee Entertain 345.40 -1.51
IndusInd Bank 1,486.85 -1.50
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 165.00 -1.61
Larsen 1,441.95 -1.73
IndusInd Bank 1,487.30 -1.53
ITC 271.75 -1.16
Tata Steel 467.65 -1.05
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram