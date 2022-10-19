Future Generali's New Health Insurance Offers Global Treatment, Cashless Facilities

If you are looking for global health treatment options with facilities of easy cashless treatment abroad as well, the new FG Health Elite plan launched by Future Generali India Insurance Company Limited (FGII) may be just what you are looking for. The company started this with a joint venture between retail giant Future Group and global insurer Generali. FG Health Elite claims that they will provide policyholders with a wide range of healthcare options, including global protection and wellness that are not typically covered by traditional health insurance plans.

According to FG Health Elite, they offer individuals the choice of the sum insured in multiples of Rs 50 lakhs, ranging from Rs.75 lakhs and Rs 1 crore to Rs 6 crore. They provide complete security as well as the highest level of the medical bill, doctor, OPD, and mental health coverage. The FG Health Elite policy has a one- to a three-year term with a lifetime renewal option.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Over the past several decades, there has been a significant advancement in medical technology, which, in the words of Ruchika Malhan Verma, CMO, of Future Generali India Insurance, offers greater options and a wide range of healthcare services. He explained that the goal of the scheme’s launch was to make health services more accessible to people all over the world. According to him, FG Health Elite will enable Indians to receive medical care anywhere in the world, regardless of location.

According to the corporation, policyholders will also be qualified for wellness advantages under this plan, such as value-added services and wellness award points. The FG Insure App offers access to these services. Teleconsultations, webinars, wellness articles, fitness and wellness coupons, and physical examinations are examples of value-added services. An insured will receive a 10% premium rebate if they do not file any claims during the year.

Any person between the ages of 8 and 65 may purchase this plan. In addition, this coverage will also cover infants older than 91 days. Under FG Health Elite, a maximum of 15 family members may be covered.

Read all the Latest Business News and Breaking News here