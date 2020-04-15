BUSINESS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

G20 Agrees to Temporary Debt Standstill For Poorest Countries

File photo of G20 Summit (Reuters)

File photo of G20 Summit (Reuters)

"We support a time-bound suspension of debt service payments for the poorest countries that request forbearance," the G20 finance ministers and central bankers said in a communique following a virtual meeting.

  • AFP Washington
  • Last Updated: April 15, 2020, 8:51 PM IST
Share this:

The Group of 20 nations announced support on Wednesday for a temporary halt to debt payments by the world's poorest nations as they struggle to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

"We support a time-bound suspension of debt service payments for the poorest countries that request forbearance," the G20 finance ministers and central bankers said in a communique following their virtual meeting.

"All bilateral official creditors will participate in this initiative." The group also called on private creditors, working through the Institute of International Finance, to participate in the initiative.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    10,197

    +925*  

  • Total Confirmed

    11,933

    +1118*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,343

    +154*  

  • Total DEATHS

    392

    +39*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 15 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,407,259

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,032,641

    +34,781

  • Cured/Discharged

    495,196

     

  • Total DEATHS

    129,842

    +3,242
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres