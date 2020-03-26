BUSINESS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

G20 Countries Will Likely Suffer a Recession This Year Due to Coronavirus, Says Moody's

Representative image. (Reuters)

Representative image. (Reuters)

China however, despite suffering an outbreak of the novel coronavirus before everyone else, could see economic activity expand by 3.3 percent.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: March 26, 2020, 8:10 AM IST
Share this:

Paris: The world's 20 most industrialised countries will likely suffer a recession this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the financial ratings agency Moody's forecast Wednesday.

It estimated that the G20's overall gross domestic product would contract by 0.5 percent, with the US economy shrinking by 2 percent and the eurozone by 2.2 percent.

China however, despite suffering an outbreak of the novel coronavirus before everyone else, could see economic activity expand by 3.3 percent, a level that is nonetheless well below average for the world's second biggest economy.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story