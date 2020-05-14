GAIL Chief Manoj Jain Appointed CMD of Mahanagar Gas As Well

Manoj Jain, the chairman and managing director of national gas major GAIL, has been appointed as the head of the city gas distributor Mahanagar Gas as well.

Jain took over as the chairman and managing director of Mahanagar Gas on May 6, the company, which supplies piped natural gas to households and auto and industrial gas in Mumbai and its suburbs, said in a statement on Thursday.

Jain, a mechanical engineer and MBA, has vast experience of over 34 years with GAIL in various fields such as business development, projects, O&M, petrochemicals, pipeline integrity management and marketing.

As the CMD of GAIL, he is also the chairman of GAIL subsidiaries such as GAIL Global USA Inc, GAIL Global USA LNG, GAIL Gas, Brahmaputra Cracker & Polymer, Konkan LNG and a director of Petronet LNG.

Jain spearheaded installation and commissioning of the $1.4 billion grassroots petrochemical complex, as chief operating officer of Brahmaputra Cracker.

Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) is the sole authorised distributor of compressed natural gas and piped natural gas in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and its adjoining areas and is expanding further to Raigad district.

It supplies PNG to over 1.27 million households and over 4,000 commercial and industrial establishments in its operational areas. It also supplies about 3.5 million kgs/day CNG through 256 CNG stations to about 0.75 million motor vehicles.

For catering to its consumer base, MGL has laid down a network of about 5,630 km of steel and medium density polyethylene pipeline network.