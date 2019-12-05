Take the pledge to vote

Gail India Offers Up to 10 LNG Cargoes for Loading from US: Report

The cargoes are being offered on a free-on-board basis from the Sabine Pass and Cove Point LNG plants, one of the sources said.

Updated:December 5, 2019, 9:39 AM IST
Gail India Offers Up to 10 LNG Cargoes for Loading from US: Report
Birds fly past the logo of natural gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd installed on its corporate office building in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)

Singapore: Gail (India) has offered up to 10 liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for loading in the United States over early 2020 to early 2021, two industry sources said on Thursday.

The cargoes are being offered on a free-on-board basis from the Sabine Pass and Cove Point LNG plants, one of the sources said.

