Gail India Offers Up to 10 LNG Cargoes for Loading from US: Report

Singapore: Gail (India) has offered up to 10 liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for loading in the United States over early 2020 to early 2021, two industry sources said on Thursday.

The cargoes are being offered on a free-on-board basis from the Sabine Pass and Cove Point LNG plants, one of the sources said.

Details to follow

