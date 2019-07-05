GAIL India Share Price Live: With Union Budget 2019 In Sight, GAIL Opens at 309.35
Union Budget 2019: The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs 10 has touched a 52-week high of Rs 398.80 on 16 August 2018 and a 52-week low of Rs 296 on 5 October 2018.
File Photo of GAIL India Ltd.
With Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman set to announce the budget in a short while, GAIL India share price fell by 0.45% to open at 309.35. The shares fell by 1.4 points.
GAIL (India) shares were under pressure recently after the tariff revision for its Hazira-Vijaipur-Jagdishpur (HVJ) pipeline came in much lower than expected.
Follow all latest updates from Union Budget 2019 here.
Brokerages also cut their earnings estimates for the company. CLSA downgraded the stock to underperform and cut its target price to Rs 365 from Rs 420 citing the disappointing tariff revision
for GAIL’s key pipeline.
“The levelised tariff for integrated HVJ is Rs 41.11 per mBtu on a GCV (gross calorific value) basis,” oil regulator Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) said in its order. However, GAIL had sought to raise the tariff to Rs 97.04 per mBtu in HVJ, citing a capex spending of Rs 24,708 crore over the economic life of the pipeline lasting till 2035.
The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs 10 has touched a 52-week high of Rs 398.80 on 16 August 2018 and a 52-week low of Rs 296 on 5 October 2018. The stock has lost nearly 10% in the last one year compared with a 12% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50 index.
GAIL is the largest state-owned natural gas processing and distribution company in India. GAIL’s integrated pipeline network accounts for over 70% of the company’s gas transmission volume.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|91.75
|-4.68
|UPL
|686.00
|-1.77
|Indiabulls Hsg
|715.35
|1.63
|Larsen
|1,570.05
|-0.10
|IndusInd Bank
|1,501.85
|0.59
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Westlife Dev
|307.65
|0.47
|Yes Bank
|91.70
|-4.73
|Indiabulls Hsg
|715.15
|1.59
|UPL
|686.00
|-1.73
|Indiamart Inter
|1,332.00
|2.26
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|267.80
|1.79
|Indiabulls Hsg
|715.35
|1.63
|JSW Steel
|277.75
|0.98
|Bharti Airtel
|365.90
|0.87
|HUL
|1,808.00
|0.80
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|366.00
|0.94
|HUL
|1,807.00
|0.83
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,507.15
|0.62
|IndusInd Bank
|1,502.40
|0.58
|HDFC
|2,294.00
|0.57
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|91.75
|-4.68
|ONGC
|162.05
|-3.02
|NTPC
|139.55
|-2.72
|BPCL
|370.70
|-2.45
|IOC
|152.90
|-2.33
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|91.70
|-4.73
|ONGC
|167.10
|0.54
|NTPC
|139.65
|-2.58
|Vedanta
|167.60
|-2.05
|Coal India
|248.05
|-1.25
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Union Budget 2019: Expectations and Recommendations of Indian Automobile Industry
- Priyanka Chopra Goes Barefoot Yet Super Glam in Silk Gown at Sophie Turner's Pre-wedding
- Sameera Reddy Glows in Pink and Neon Swimwear in Underwater Maternity Photoshoot
- Canon Ivy Rec is a Curious Little Crowdfunded Camera Shaped Like a Keychain
- Kabir Singh Earns Rs 200 Crore, Spider-Man Far From Home Opens to Positive Reviews
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s