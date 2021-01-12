GAIL, Tata Motors, Emami: Here are the Top Stocks for Investors Today

The Indian stock market might open in the red as the SGX Nifty indicates a negative opening for the country after losing 23 points. The BSE Sensex closed above 49,000 rising 486.81 points to end at 49,269.32 on January 11,while the Nifty50 rose 137.50 points at 14,484.80 respectively.

Here are the top stocks for the day:

GAIL: The state owned public natural gas processing and distributing company’s board meeting, which is scheduled on January 15,will table the proposal of buying back shares.

Tata Motors: The homegrown automaker’s Jaguar Land Rover’s retail sales fell nine percent YoY to 1,28,469 units in the October-December quarter period last year. However, it showed a 13.1 percent increase in QoQ figures.

Force Motors: The Indian multinational automotive manufacturer company’s board has agreed to raise up to Rs 500 crore through Non Convertible Debentures (NCDs).

Emami: Mutual Funds (MF) reduced stake in the Indian conglomerate company to 20.41 percent in December last year from 22.41 percent in the September quarter. It also noticed a rise in foreign institutional investor (FII) from 8.95 percent to 9.62 percent in the same periods.

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility: The board meeting of the company is scheduled to be held on January 29 to consider the sub-division of equity shares.

Cummins India: MFs reduced the stake in the company from 18.63 percent in the September quarter to 17.12 percent in the December period.

InterGlobe Aviation: MFs reduced the stake in the company from 5.91 percent in the September quarter to 3.88 percent in the December period. Foreign portfolio investment (FPI) further raised their stake to 17.34 percent from 14.79 percent in the same period.

Sunteck Realty: The company showed a pre-sales growth of seven percent YoY and a 75 percent QoQ increase to the tune of Rs 349 crore. Its collections rose up by 52 percent YoY and 79 percent QoQ to Rs 252 crore.

Inox Leisure: MFs increased stake in the company from 20.58 percent in the September quarter to 21.70 percent in the December quarter.

Laurus Labs: The Laurus Synthesis wholly-owned subsidiary has incorporated into a wholly-owned subsidiary called Laurus Ingredients for undertaking ingredients business. It will also set up greenfield projects for the new synthesis business.