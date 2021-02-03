News18 Logo

business

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Business»GameStop, AMC Tumble As Retail Trading Mania Cools
1-MIN READ

GameStop, AMC Tumble As Retail Trading Mania Cools

GameStop, AMC Tumble As Retail Trading Mania Cools

Shares of videogame retailer GameStop Corp and movie theater operator AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc lost 15% and 13.2%, respectively, in early U.S. premarket trading on Wednesday as a social mediadriven trading frenzy cooled.

Shares of videogame retailer GameStop Corp and movie theater operator AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc lost 15% and 13.2%, respectively, in early U.S. pre-market trading on Wednesday as a social media-driven trading frenzy cooled.

GameStop shares had more than halved in value to $90 each on Tuesday following a rally that drove them up as high as $483 last week.

The wild gyrations in stock prices of companies including GameStop and AMC have drawn the attention of financial regulators.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is calling a meeting of top officials, including from the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Federal Reserve, this week to discuss market volatility.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...