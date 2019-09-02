Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

BSE, NSE, Commodity and Forex Markets to Remain Shut Today for Ganesh Chaturthi

The stock market movement will be in focus on Tuesday after official data released last Friday showed India's GDP expanded 5% in the June quarter, marking the slowest pace of growth in over six years.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 2, 2019, 10:37 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
BSE, NSE, Commodity and Forex Markets to Remain Shut Today for Ganesh Chaturthi
Representative image.
Loading...

Indian stock market exchanges, National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and BSE, will remain closed for trading on Monday for a public holiday on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Along with the stock markets, wholesale commodity markets, commodity futures and foreign exchange markets will also be closed today.

Exchanges will also remain closed on 10 September (Tuesday) next week on account of Muharram.

The Indian stock market indices had ended the previous session in the green, with the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rising 263.86 points to 37,332.79, while the Nifty 50 index jumped 85.60 points to 11,033.90.

The stock market movement will be in focus on Tuesday after official data released last Friday showed India's gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 5% in the June quarter, marking the slowest pace of growth in over six years.

Auto stocks will also be in focus as auto companies announced steep decline in monthly sales numbers for August 2019.

While Maruti Suzuki India Ltd reported a 32.7% drop in August sales at 106,413 units, sales of passenger vehicles by Tata Motors fell 58% during the month. Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) also reported 26% decline in domestic sales in August.

The banking index may be volatile, too, after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a mega merger plan for public sector banks that consolidated 10 PSU banks into four to create fewer and stronger global-sized lenders.

The four new set of banks to be created after merging the following banks are-- 1) Punjab National Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India; 2) Canara Bank and Syndicate Bank 3) Union Bank of India, Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank; and 4) Indian Bank and Allahabad Bank.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,332.79 +263.86 ( +0.71%)

NIFTY 50

11,023.25 +74.95 ( +0.68%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,248.55 0.55
Yes Bank 59.95 4.44
SBI 273.85 -0.24
Indiabulls Hsg 455.35 1.35
Axis Bank 663.90 0.42
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Kotak Mahindra 1,431.70 -1.28
Redington 108.35 -0.55
Yes Bank 59.50 3.75
Reliance 1,248.35 0.50
GRUH Finance 258.40 3.55
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 59.95 4.44
Sun Pharma 450.40 3.62
IndusInd Bank 1,395.75 3.35
Zee Entertain 373.10 3.04
Tata Steel 344.90 2.79
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 59.50 3.75
Sun Pharma 450.65 3.68
IndusInd Bank 1,394.45 3.20
Tata Steel 344.95 2.80
HUL 1,880.10 2.72
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 250.45 -3.10
Coal India 184.75 -2.25
Power Grid Corp 200.50 -2.10
Eicher Motors 16,258.45 -1.69
ONGC 121.20 -1.66
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Coal India 184.60 -2.33
Power Grid Corp 200.55 -2.12
ONGC 121.20 -1.78
HCL Tech 1,100.25 -1.50
Kotak Mahindra 1,431.70 -1.28
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram