BSE, NSE, Commodity and Forex Markets to Remain Shut Today for Ganesh Chaturthi
The stock market movement will be in focus on Tuesday after official data released last Friday showed India's GDP expanded 5% in the June quarter, marking the slowest pace of growth in over six years.
Representative image.
Indian stock market exchanges, National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and BSE, will remain closed for trading on Monday for a public holiday on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.
Along with the stock markets, wholesale commodity markets, commodity futures and foreign exchange markets will also be closed today.
Exchanges will also remain closed on 10 September (Tuesday) next week on account of Muharram.
The Indian stock market indices had ended the previous session in the green, with the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rising 263.86 points to 37,332.79, while the Nifty 50 index jumped 85.60 points to 11,033.90.
The stock market movement will be in focus on Tuesday after official data released last Friday showed India's gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 5% in the June quarter, marking the slowest pace of growth in over six years.
Auto stocks will also be in focus as auto companies announced steep decline in monthly sales numbers for August 2019.
While Maruti Suzuki India Ltd reported a 32.7% drop in August sales at 106,413 units, sales of passenger vehicles by Tata Motors fell 58% during the month. Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) also reported 26% decline in domestic sales in August.
The banking index may be volatile, too, after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a mega merger plan for public sector banks that consolidated 10 PSU banks into four to create fewer and stronger global-sized lenders.
The four new set of banks to be created after merging the following banks are-- 1) Punjab National Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India; 2) Canara Bank and Syndicate Bank 3) Union Bank of India, Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank; and 4) Indian Bank and Allahabad Bank.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,248.55
|0.55
|Yes Bank
|59.95
|4.44
|SBI
|273.85
|-0.24
|Indiabulls Hsg
|455.35
|1.35
|Axis Bank
|663.90
|0.42
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,431.70
|-1.28
|Redington
|108.35
|-0.55
|Yes Bank
|59.50
|3.75
|Reliance
|1,248.35
|0.50
|GRUH Finance
|258.40
|3.55
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|59.95
|4.44
|Sun Pharma
|450.40
|3.62
|IndusInd Bank
|1,395.75
|3.35
|Zee Entertain
|373.10
|3.04
|Tata Steel
|344.90
|2.79
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|59.50
|3.75
|Sun Pharma
|450.65
|3.68
|IndusInd Bank
|1,394.45
|3.20
|Tata Steel
|344.95
|2.80
|HUL
|1,880.10
|2.72
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|250.45
|-3.10
|Coal India
|184.75
|-2.25
|Power Grid Corp
|200.50
|-2.10
|Eicher Motors
|16,258.45
|-1.69
|ONGC
|121.20
|-1.66
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Coal India
|184.60
|-2.33
|Power Grid Corp
|200.55
|-2.12
|ONGC
|121.20
|-1.78
|HCL Tech
|1,100.25
|-1.50
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,431.70
|-1.28
Live TV
Recommended For You
- French Formula 2 Driver Anthoine Hubert Dies After Horrific High-Speed Crash in Belgian Grand Prix
- Remo D'Souza's Wife Lizelle Undergoes Major Transformation Post Weight Loss
- Weekly Tech Recap: OnePlus TV, Redmi Note 8 Launch, PUBG Mobile 0.14.5 Update and More
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: If You Can, Loudly Say Shut up And Take My Money
- Four Upcoming WhatsApp Features That Will Make The Popular Messaging App Even Better