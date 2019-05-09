Take the pledge to vote

Gaurang Shetty, Third Director to Quit Jet Airways in a Month

The airline informed the exchanges that whole-time director Gaurang Shetty's resignation was effective from April 23 and was due to personal reasons.

PTI

Updated:May 9, 2019, 8:28 PM IST
File photo of Jet Airways.
Mumbai: The grounded Jet Airways Thursday said its whole-time director Gaurang Shetty has resigned from the board and the company due to personal reasons.

The airline informed the exchanges that Shetty's resignation was effective from April 23 and was due to personal reasons. He served the airline in various capacities
for last many years.

But the board approved his resignation only Thursday with retrospective effect from April 23, the filing added.

With his resignation, which is the third in the past one month, the Jet Airways board is now reduced only to three directors--Robin Kamark, Ashok Chawla and Sharad Sharma.

Earlier independent director Rajshree Pathy and former aviation secretary and chief election commissioner Nasim Zaidi, who was a non-executive director, also quit last month. After wobbling for nearly a year due cash crunch, Jet had on April 17 announced suspension of all its services.

The filing further said Shetty submitted resignation from the board and with the airline with immediate effect, with a request to waive off the notice period.

Though the board requested him to continue as a whole-time director at least till the end of his appointment, which is May 23, accepted his request with retrospective
effective from April 23.
