English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Gaurang Shetty, Third Director to Quit Jet Airways in a Month
The airline informed the exchanges that whole-time director Gaurang Shetty's resignation was effective from April 23 and was due to personal reasons.
File photo of Jet Airways.
Loading...
Mumbai: The grounded Jet Airways Thursday said its whole-time director Gaurang Shetty has resigned from the board and the company due to personal reasons.
The airline informed the exchanges that Shetty's resignation was effective from April 23 and was due to personal reasons. He served the airline in various capacities
for last many years.
But the board approved his resignation only Thursday with retrospective effect from April 23, the filing added.
With his resignation, which is the third in the past one month, the Jet Airways board is now reduced only to three directors--Robin Kamark, Ashok Chawla and Sharad Sharma.
Earlier independent director Rajshree Pathy and former aviation secretary and chief election commissioner Nasim Zaidi, who was a non-executive director, also quit last month. After wobbling for nearly a year due cash crunch, Jet had on April 17 announced suspension of all its services.
The filing further said Shetty submitted resignation from the board and with the airline with immediate effect, with a request to waive off the notice period.
Though the board requested him to continue as a whole-time director at least till the end of his appointment, which is May 23, accepted his request with retrospective
effective from April 23.
The airline informed the exchanges that Shetty's resignation was effective from April 23 and was due to personal reasons. He served the airline in various capacities
for last many years.
But the board approved his resignation only Thursday with retrospective effect from April 23, the filing added.
With his resignation, which is the third in the past one month, the Jet Airways board is now reduced only to three directors--Robin Kamark, Ashok Chawla and Sharad Sharma.
Earlier independent director Rajshree Pathy and former aviation secretary and chief election commissioner Nasim Zaidi, who was a non-executive director, also quit last month. After wobbling for nearly a year due cash crunch, Jet had on April 17 announced suspension of all its services.
The filing further said Shetty submitted resignation from the board and with the airline with immediate effect, with a request to waive off the notice period.
Though the board requested him to continue as a whole-time director at least till the end of his appointment, which is May 23, accepted his request with retrospective
effective from April 23.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,256.45
|-3.31
|Yes Bank
|170.30
|5.94
|Zee Entertain
|357.90
|7.93
|ICICI Bank
|381.40
|-0.21
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,385.50
|-1.19
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,255.15
|-3.41
|Yes Bank
|170.30
|5.94
|Zee Entertain
|357.65
|7.31
|Jet Airways
|147.60
|12.29
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,625.25
|-0.10
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Blogger Tries to Eat Live Octopus on Camera, It Latches Onto Her Face Instead
- Cyclone Fani: Dish TV and D2H Announce Free Service Camps For DTH Subscribers in Odisha
- It Was So Fun: Priyanka Chopra Spills Beans on Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner's Surprise Wedding
- Game of Thrones Star Emilia Clarke Reveals Who Left the Starbucks Cup at Winterfell
- SpiceJet Offers Business Class Seats on Boeing 737 Acquired from Jet Airways, Discounts Upto 40 Percent
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results