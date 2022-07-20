Gautam Adani Becomes World's 4th Richest Person Toppling Bill Gates; Know His Net Worth

India’s richest person Gautam Adani has now become the world’s fourth richest person, toppling Microsoft founder Bill Gates, as per the Forbes world’s richest list. Gautam Adani’s position got upped by one rank as Gates said last week that he would be donating $20 billion of his wealth to his non-profit organisation — Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Following this, Gautam Adani and Family took over Gates’ spot with their wealth of $115 billion, as per Forbes.

The Indian business mogul, who is the chairperson of the Adani Group, had not only become the richest Asian earlier this year, but also became the fifth richest person in the world. As per data from the Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires List, the Adani family has a wealth of $115.6 billion, which is around $11 billion more than Bill Gates, whose fortune stands at $104.2 billion.

In April, when Adani became the fifth richest person with a wealth of around $123 billion, he was around $7 billion short of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, who was the fourth richest person in the world at the time with a fortune of $130.2 billion.

Adani, whose empire comprises ports, mines and green energy, is now behind only three other business tycoons in the world — Bernard Arnault who has a wealth of $154.9 billion, Amazon chief Jeff Bezos with an estimated net worth of $143.9 billion, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk who has fortunes worth $234.4 billion. Gautam Adani is also the richest person in India at the moment, with his estimated net worth of $115.6 billion. The Indian tycoon’s wealth has more than doubled since early 2021, as per Forbes. He first appeared on Forbes’ list of the World’s Billionaires in 2008, with his net worth being $9.3 billion at the time.

Earlier in June, Adani had pledged to donate Rs 60,000 crore to charity to mark his 60th birthday. The donations are to be utilised in healthcare, education, and skill development, his logistics-to-energy conglomerate had said in a statement. It was largest charitable donations in Indian corporate history and joined the ranks of global billionaires like Mark Zuckerberg and Warren Buffett.

However, following the donation announced by Bill Gates, the former Microsoft chief’s rank fell with Gautam Adani taking his position. “My giving this money is not a sacrifice at all. I feel privileged to be involved in tackling these great challenges, I enjoy the work, and I believe I have an obligation to return my resources to society in ways that have the greatest impact for improving lives. I hope others in positions of great wealth and privilege will step up in this moment too,” Gates had said before the shuffle took place.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.