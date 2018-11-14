GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Gautam Singhania Steps Down as Chairman of Raymond Apparel: Report

Nirvik Singh will be replacing Singhania, as a non-executive chairman, and the latter will continue to remain on the board of Raymond Apparel, an official statement said.

PTI

Updated:November 14, 2018, 8:14 PM IST
File photo of Raymond Chairman Gautam Singhania. (Image: Reuters)
Mumbai: Gautam Singhania has stepped down as the chairman of Raymond's branded apparel arm with a view to run the company more professionally.

Nirvik Singh will be replacing Singhania, as a non-executive chairman, and the latter will continue to remain on the board of Raymond Apparel, an official statement said.

Anshu Sarin has joined the board of Raymond Apparel as a non-executive director, and Gautam Trivedi has joined the board as an independent director, it added.

Savita Oils ties up with Tata Motors *Lubricants maker Savita Oils has tied up with Tata Motors to supply 'original oil' for passenger vehicles under a co-branded product.

Tata Motors' vice-president, SN Barman, in a release said the company wants to ensure service, spares and consumables for all the after-sales needs of customers which has resulted in the tie-up.

Citi appoints Shrinath Bolloju as head - south Asia ops & tech American lender Citi Wednesday said it has appointed Shrinath Bolloju as the head of south Asia operations and technology.

Bolloju's last job was with German lender Deutesche Bank and he will be reporting to Citi India chief executive officer Pramit Jhaveri and Asia Pacific head of operations and technology, Vikram Subrahmanyam, an official statement said.

Mindtree partners with IISc for AI research IT services firm Mindtree has created an artificial intelligence (AI)-focused endowment with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc)-Bangalore.

The tie-up between the two will facilitate teaching and research for AI in both data sciences and natural language processing, an official statement said.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
