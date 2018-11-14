English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Gautam Singhania Steps Down as Chairman of Raymond Apparel: Report
Nirvik Singh will be replacing Singhania, as a non-executive chairman, and the latter will continue to remain on the board of Raymond Apparel, an official statement said.
File photo of Raymond Chairman Gautam Singhania. (Image: Reuters)
Mumbai: Gautam Singhania has stepped down as the chairman of Raymond's branded apparel arm with a view to run the company more professionally.
Savita Oils ties up with Tata Motors *Lubricants maker Savita Oils has tied up with Tata Motors to supply 'original oil' for passenger vehicles under a co-branded product.
Tata Motors' vice-president, SN Barman, in a release said the company wants to ensure service, spares and consumables for all the after-sales needs of customers which has resulted in the tie-up.
Citi appoints Shrinath Bolloju as head - south Asia ops & tech American lender Citi Wednesday said it has appointed Shrinath Bolloju as the head of south Asia operations and technology.
Bolloju's last job was with German lender Deutesche Bank and he will be reporting to Citi India chief executive officer Pramit Jhaveri and Asia Pacific head of operations and technology, Vikram Subrahmanyam, an official statement said.
Mindtree partners with IISc for AI research IT services firm Mindtree has created an artificial intelligence (AI)-focused endowment with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc)-Bangalore.
The tie-up between the two will facilitate teaching and research for AI in both data sciences and natural language processing, an official statement said.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
