GDP Data Doesn't Capture Extent of Damage Lockdown Did to Economy: Former Chief Statistician of India

GDP data released on Monday showed a collapse of 23.9 per cent of gross domestic product in the first quarter, as the Indian economy was weighed down by the coronavirus pandemic and the severest of lockdowns that led to halt in business activities and a sharp fall in consumer demand. However, former chief statistician of India, Pronab Sen believes that the data does not capture the full extent of the damage.

In an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol, he said, "The Ministry of Corporate Affairs data would come which would have all registered companies, including the unlisted. That's where I suspect the damage would really come out because that data would include the smaller companies that I think have been worse affected than the larger ones that are currently included in the sample. And then after that comes the informal sector."

Sen asserted that the Q1 GDP data doesn't capture the whole extent of the damage that the lockdown did to the economy. He said that this data sample includes data from only the larger companies that were affected due to the lockdown and not the unlisted and smaller companies.

On being asked about the expected revival of the economy, he said, "Revival should not surprise anybody because once you have lifted the national lockdown, then units which have not died will come back into production. And that is happening. It gets a little complicated with the localised lockdowns but by and large, activities have restarted. Now whether they will go back to the levels they had last year really depends upon two things. One, how many production units have died. Second is what happens to demand. Will demand reach last year's levels? And if you have got a 24 percent negative growth in the first quarter, then incomes available to people have gone down. If that has happened, then you should not expect demand to go back to that level."

Suggesting Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to go for Budget 2.0, he said, "They should because a budget is ultimately about the fiscal response happening to the economy. Now when the economy has got a jolt of this magnitude, your original calculations become invalid. Now, if that is the case, then you have to revisit the budget. So then you have to have a take on what you expect the economy to be doing and therefore what the government needs to do to improve things."

Stating that there is a need to speed up fiscal intervention, Sen said, "As the lockdown weakens, that is when the fiscal intervention has to happen and it should happen relatively early. But even more important than that is for the government to give an assurance that the demand support would stay for some time and not be pulled abruptly. It should not be a one-time package. We should be looking at at least a one-year time horizon over which fiscal support would exist."