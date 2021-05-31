GDP Data: Indian Economy Grows 1.6% in Q4; Contracts 7.3% in FY21

Indian economy grew a 1.6 per cent in the January-December quarter, data released by the National Statistical Organisation (NSO) showed on Monday. India’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth has been severely affected by coronavirus pandemic during the fiscal ended in March. The economy contracted 7.3 per cent in the financial year 2020-21. It was better than Reserve Bank of India and the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation had forecast earlier.

The gross value added (GVA) in the March quarter stood at 3.7 per cent. For FY21, GVA declined 6.2 per cent. Only two sectors bucked the trend of negative GVA growth — Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing (which rose 3.6%) and Electricity, Gas, Water Supply and other Utility Services (up 1.9%). GVA from Trade, Hotels, Transport, Communication and Broadcasting-related services recorded the sharpest decline of 18.2%, followed by Construction (-8.6%), Mining and quarrying (-8.5%) and Manufacturing (-7.2%).

India’s GDP growth witnessed a massive contraction of 24.4 per cent in the first quarter amid COVID-19 pandemic-led nationwide lockdown during the first quarter of FY21. During the July-September quarter, the GDP decline narrowed to 7.5 per cent. However, the country exited the technical recession phase when GDP growth had improved to 0.4% in the October-December quarter of 2020-21.

The fiscal deficit reported at 9.3 per cent of GDP in 2020-21, down from revised estimate of 9.5 per cent, according to the official data.

“Indian economy is showing signs of resilience which will enable the growth trajectory to return to double digits by the third quarter. Govt will do its part in providing a enabling environment to support this recovery and add momentum to massively boost the capex cycle. Downside risks can be mitigated by targetted measures to support the MSME and core employment creating sector including real estate, retail and hospitality," said Suraj Malik, partner, BDO India LLP.

Icra earlier forecast a 2 per cent GDP growth in the fourth quarter of 2020-21, and a 7.3 per cent contraction for the full fiscal year. From a GVA or gross value added perspective, Q4 growth stood at 3 per cent and the fully year contraction at 6.3 per cent, the domestic ratings agency said.

The country’s GDP is likely to grow at 1.3 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2020-21 and may see a contraction of around 7.3 per cent for the full financial year, according to an SBI research report ‘Ecowrap’.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here