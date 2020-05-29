BUSINESS

1-MIN READ

GDP Figures Running Commentary on Economic Mismanagement, Says Congress Leader Chidambaram

File photo of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram. (Image: PTI)

File photo of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram. (Image: PTI)

A massive contraction in manufacturing and construction activities pulled India's GDP growth rate down to 3.1 per cent in the last quarter of 2019-20 fiscal from Q3's 4.1 per cent and 5.7 per cent rise reported for the like period of the previous fiscal.

  • IANS New Delhi
  • Last Updated: May 29, 2020, 7:17 PM IST
As India's GDP growth rate came down to 3.1 per cent in the last quarter of 2019-20 fiscal from 4.1 per cent in Q3, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday slammed the central government, saying the latest figures were a "running commentary on economic mismanagement in the country".

The former Union Finance Minister tweeted: "We had forecast that the Gross Domestic Product for Q4 will touch a new low at below 4 per cent. It has turned out to be worse at 3.1 per cent "

He said that these figures are for pre-lockdown period. Of the 91 days of Q4, the lockdown applied to only seven days of the given fiscal quarter, the Congress leader said.

"It is a telling commentary on the economic mismanagement of the government," Chidambaram added.


Consequently, India's FY20 GDP declined to 4.2 per cent from 6.1 per cent in FY19.

On a sequential basis, the quarterly growth rate has progressively come down from 5.2 per cent in Q1 of 2019-20 to 4.4 per cent in Q2 and 4.1 per cent in Q3.


