GDP Growth Drops to 5.8% in January-March, the Worst in 17 Quarters and Behind China for First Time in 2 Years

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) attributed the slump to poor performance in agriculture and manufacturing sectors.

Agencies

Updated:May 31, 2019, 7:02 PM IST
GDP Growth Drops to 5.8% in January-March, the Worst in 17 Quarters and Behind China for First Time in 2 Years
Representative image
New Delhi: India's economy grew at a much-lower-than-expected 5.8% in the January-March period, its slowest pace in 17 quarters, and falling behind China's pace for the first time in nearly two years, government data showed on Friday.

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) attributed the slump to poor performance in agriculture and manufacturing sectors.

Official data also revealed that GDP growth during 2018-19 fiscal stood at 6.8 per cent, lower than 7.2 per cent in the previous financial year.

The growth in gross domestic product (GDP) was slowest since 2014-15. The previous low was 6.4 per cent in 2013-14.

Addressing a press conference later, the economic affairs secretary SC Garg blamed the slump on “temporary factors” like stress in non-banking financial sector.

“First quarter of current fiscal may also witness relatively slow growth; economy will pick up second quarter onward,” Garg said.
