GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

GDP Growth in October-December Likely 6.9 Percent, Best in 2017, Says Report

Gross domestic product grew 6.9 percent in the October-December quarter from a year earlier, according to the poll of more than 35 economists, taken over the past week.

Reuters

Updated:February 26, 2018, 12:04 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
GDP Growth in October-December Likely 6.9 Percent, Best in 2017, Says Report
An employee works inside a garment factory in Mumbai. (Image: Reuters)
Bengaluru: India's economy grew at its fastest pace in a year in the October-December quarter as consumers, businesses and the government stepped up spending, a Reuters poll predicted.

This suggests that disruptions from a shock ban on high-value currency notes in November 2016 and the chaotic launch of a goods and services tax (GST) in July are fading.

Gross domestic product grew 6.9 percent in the October-December quarter from a year earlier, according to the poll of more than 35 economists, taken over the past week.

If the data, due at 1200 GMT on Feb. 28, matches the consensus, the quarter will have the best growth rate in 2017.

In July-September, the economy grew 6.3 percent annually, a return to a faster growth trajectory after five consecutive quarters of slowdown.

In the latest quarter, "government spending was stronger and private consumption demand was robust as well, as seen in the strong growth in auto sales," said Abhishek Upadhyay, economist at ICICI Securities PD.

"Recent buoyancy in indicators such as cement output also points to recovery in segments such as construction, and real estate that were hit most from demonetization."

Still, growth in the world's seventh largest economy is far from the near-double digits pace recorded during the years before the financial crisis.

What has also weighed on the economy is exports, which took a hit last year from an appreciating rupee, which strengthened 6.5 percent against the dollar in 2017.

While down around 1 percent this year, the rupee is not expected to weaken significantly, according to a separate Reuters poll of foreign exchange strategists.

CONCERN ON BANKING


Economists in the latest poll were also concerned about the increase in non-performing assets of state-run banks, and said if they are not handled effectively it would hurt economic activity.

Adding to those worries, the second biggest state lender, Punjab National Bank this month revealed a loan fraud that's the biggest in India's banking history.

The fraud has cast a shadow over the workings of state-run lenders, already reeling from accumulated bad loans accumulated that are higher than those of banks in most major economies.

While stress on bank balance sheets is a drag and the clean-up exercise "may still take time", it's likely that economic growth should get better, Upadhyay said.

The poll also predicted India's gross value-added (GVA) - the growth measure that the government prefers - increased 6.6 percent from a year earlier in October-December from a year earlier, compared to 6.1 percent in the prior three months.

That should provide some relief to the Reserve Bank of India which is performing a delicate balancing act of monitoring inflation and nurturing growth.

Retail inflation eased in January after a 17-month spike in December, but was still above the 4 percent medium-term target of the central bank.

While the RBI kept rates on hold at its Feb. 7 meeting, the minutes showed monetary committee members concerned about the rising inflation rate.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Puja Menon
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

34,346.39 -99.36 ( -0.29%)

Nifty 50

10,554.30 -28.30 ( -0.27%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
PNB 98.35 -13.65 -12.19
Reliance 950.50 +11.80 +1.26
Maruti Suzuki 8,891.20 -114.15 -1.27
SBI 267.60 -6.85 -2.50
Yes Bank 327.15 +1.00 +0.31
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
PNB 98.35 -13.55 -12.11
ICICI Bank 319.65 -7.35 -2.25
SBI 267.80 -6.95 -2.53
HEG 2,788.50 +206.80 +8.01
Tata Steel 671.85 -8.40 -1.23
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,236.00 +42.20 +1.92
Bharti Airtel 430.50 +7.35 +1.74
NTPC 165.55 +2.60 +1.60
Hero Motocorp 3,585.50 +47.65 +1.35
Reliance 950.50 +11.80 +1.26
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 431.05 +8.75 +2.07
Dr Reddys Labs 2,234.15 +40.00 +1.82
NTPC 165.50 +2.50 +1.53
Hero Motocorp 3,587.95 +47.60 +1.34
Reliance 949.95 +11.35 +1.21
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Ambuja Cements 251.40 -11.55 -4.39
Axis Bank 538.40 -13.90 -2.52
SBI 267.60 -6.85 -2.50
Sun Pharma 544.80 -11.15 -2.01
Coal India 309.00 -5.05 -1.61
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 537.50 -14.80 -2.68
SBI 267.80 -6.95 -2.53
ICICI Bank 319.65 -7.35 -2.25
BHEL 91.30 -2.05 -2.20
Sun Pharma 544.90 -11.25 -2.02
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES