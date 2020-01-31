Govt Revises GDP Growth Rate for 2018-19 to 6.1% from 6.8%
Real GDP prices for the years 2018-19 and 2017-18 were Rs 139.81 lakh crore and Rs 131.75 lakh crore, respectively, showing growth of 6.1 per cent during 2018-19 and 7.0 per cent during 2017-18.
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail.
New Delhi: The government on Friday revised downwards the economic growth rate for 2018-19 to 6.1% from 6.8% estimated earlier, mainly due to deceleration in mining, manufacturing and farm sectors.
"Real GDP or GDP at constant (2011-12) prices for the years 2018-19 and 2017-18 stand at Rs 139.81 lakh crore and Rs 131.75 lakh crore, respectively, showing growth of 6.1% during 2018-19 and 7% during 2017-18," the National Statistical Office said in revised national account data released on Friday.
Under the first revision released in January 2019, real GDP or GDP at constant (2011-12) prices for 2017-18 was pegged at Rs 131.80 lakh crore, showing a growth of 7.2%.
"The growth in real GVA (gross value added) during 2018-19 has been lower than that in 2017-18 mainly due to relatively lower growth in Agriculture, Forestry & Fishing', Mining and Quarrying', Manufacturing', Electricity, Gas, Water Supply & Other Utility Services', Financial Services, Public Administration and Defense' and Other Services'," it added.
During 2018-19, at constant prices, the growth rates of primary (comprising agriculture, forestry, fishing and mining & quarrying), secondary (comprising manufacturing, electricity, gas, water supply & other utility services, and construction) and tertiary (services) sectors have been estimated at 1%, 6% and 7.7%, as against 5.8%, 6.5% and 6.9%, respectively, in the previous year.
The Nominal Net National Income (NNI) at current prices for 2018-19 stands at Rs 167.89 lakh crore as against Rs 151.50 lakh crore in 2017-18, showing growth of 10.8% during 2018-19 as against 11.2% in the previous year.
The per capita income, that is per capita net national income at current prices, is estimated as Rs 1,15,293 and Rs 1,26,521 respectively for the years 2017-18 and 2018-19.
Per capita Private Final Consumption Expenditure (PFCE) at current prices for the years 2017-18 and 2018-19 is estimated at Rs 76,794 and Rs 84,808 respectively.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|318.55
|2.53
|Reliance
|1,411.70
|-2.14
|Tata Motors
|176.60
|-5.16
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,691.05
|3.87
|Avenue Supermar
|2,133.45
|3.99
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,691.05
|3.87
|SBI
|318.55
|2.53
|IndusInd Bank
|1,258.90
|2.23
|Bharti Airtel
|497.50
|1.62
|Bajaj Auto
|3,178.95
|1.12
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ONGC
|108.90
|-5.80
|Tata Motors
|176.60
|-5.16
|Power Grid Corp
|186.90
|-3.86
|TCS
|2,079.30
|-2.75
|HCL Tech
|591.50
|-2.72
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Justin Bieber Unfazed by Social Media Flak Over His Moustache
- Australian Open 2020 Semi-finals HIGHLIGHTS: Dominic Thiem Beats Alexander Zverev to Book Final vs Novak Djokovic
- WhatsApp: Here's How to Send Italic, Bold, Strikethrough, or Monospaced Text Messages
- Poco X2 Will Not Be a Direct Successor to the Poco F2
- EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Pay Adds UPI For iPhone, And There is a New Shopping App For India