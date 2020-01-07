Take the pledge to vote

With Decline in Manufacturing Sector Growth, GDP Set to Drop to 5% in 2019-20: Govt Data

The decline has been mainly on account of deceleration in manufacturing sector growth, which is expected to come down to 2 per cent in 2019-20 from 6.2 per cent in the year-ago fiscal, as per the first advanced estimates of national income.

PTI

January 7, 2020
New Delhi: The Indian economy is estimated to grow at 5 per cent in 2019-20 as against 6.8 per cent in the previous fiscal, according to government data.

The decline has been mainly on account of deceleration in manufacturing sector growth, which is expected to come down to 2 per cent in 2019-20 from 6.2 per cent in the year-ago fiscal, as per the first advanced estimates of the national income released by National Statistical Office (NSO) on Tuesday.

The deceleration was also witnessed in sectors like agriculture, construction and electricity, gas and water supply. Whereas, some sector, including mining, public administration, and defence, showed minor improvement.

