GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

GE Ousts John Flannery After Slump, Names H Lawrence Culp as CEO

The company's shares rose 15 percent before the opening bell. The stock has more than halved since Flannery took the top job in August last year.

Reuters

Updated:October 1, 2018, 6:26 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
GE Ousts John Flannery After Slump, Names H Lawrence Culp as CEO
John Flannery is seen at the company’s office in New York City. (REUTERS/Alwyn Scott/Files)
Loading...
General Electric Co Chief Executive Officer John Flannery abruptly stepped down on Monday just over a year after taking the role, and the company announced a $23 billion charge related to its struggling power business.

Flannery's departure calls into question plans to reorganize one of America's best-known corporations. He had promised to revamp GE into a leaner company by cutting jobs and shedding several businesses.

The company's shares rose 15 percent before the opening bell. The stock has more than halved since Flannery took the top job in August last year.

Flannery's departure from GE is driven by "slow pace of change" under his leadership, CNBC reported, citing a text from a source.

Flannery will be replaced by H. Lawrence Culp Jr., who had the unanimous support of the board, the company said.

Culp, known for turning around Danaher, was added to GE's board in February.

The company's power business, hit by problems with its latest generation of gas turbines, posted a $10 billion loss last year.

The company said it would fall short of its previously indicated guidance for free cash flow and earnings per share for 2018 due to weakness in its power business.

GE Power's current goodwill balance is about $23 billion and the goodwill impairment charge is likely to constitute substantially all of this balance, the company said.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

36,526.14 +299.00 ( +0.83%)

Nifty 50

11,008.30 +77.85 ( +0.71%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 200.85 9.37
Indiabulls Hsg 906.10 5.75
Axis Bank 593.45 -3.23
Kotak Mahindra 1,122.00 -1.72
Dewan Housing 318.50 15.84
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 744.45 2.28
Indiabulls Hsg 905.70 6.09
Yes Bank 201.20 9.68
Dewan Housing 317.90 15.43
Infibeam Avenue 67.15 14.20
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 200.85 9.37
Hindalco 242.90 5.77
Indiabulls Hsg 906.10 5.75
TCS 2,255.55 3.29
SBI 273.85 3.15
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 201.20 9.68
TCS 2,255.80 3.26
SBI 273.05 3.04
ICICI Bank 314.15 3.00
HDFC 1,803.40 2.73
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 326.75 -3.49
HPCL 243.15 -3.30
Axis Bank 593.45 -3.23
UltraTechCement 3,940.20 -2.95
IndusInd Bank 1,642.65 -2.80
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 325.85 -3.67
Axis Bank 593.95 -3.00
IndusInd Bank 1,643.50 -2.58
Reliance 1,231.55 -2.12
Kotak Mahindra 1,124.45 -1.67
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...