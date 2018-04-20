English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
General Electric Reports USD 1.2 Billion Loss in Q1; Reaffirms Outlook
GE reported profits in every division except oil and gas. The company also reaffirmed its 2018 forecast.
The General Electric logo is pictured on the General Electric offshore wind turbine plant in France (File photo: Reuters)
New York: General Electric reported a USD 1.2 billion loss in the first quarter on Friday following a large legal charge, but shares surged after operating profits topped analyst expectations.
GE, which has been hit by weakness in its power and oil and gas businesses, set aside USD 1.5 billion in legal reserves connected to lawsuits from its discontinued US mortgage business, WMC.
Revenues rose 6.7 per cent to USD 28.7 billion.
GE reported profits in every division except oil and gas. The company also reaffirmed its 2018 forecast.
"The first quarter is a step forward in executing on our 2018 plan and we are seeing signs of progress," said chief executive John Flannery.
GE's slumping power division "is making progress on cost actions and operational and services execution, but the industry continues to be challenging and is trending softer than our forecast," Flannery added.
GE scored higher profits compared with the year-ago period in four divisions, including healthcare and aviation, which have been the strongest businesses.
GE was expected to face questions from analysts over the possible impact of an incident this week that led to a fatality on a Southwest Airlines flight after the failure of an engine made by GE and France's Safran.
GE has previously signalled that it expected additional legal costs connected to WMC connection with its origination and sale of subprime loans in 2006 and 2007 prior to the financial crisis.
GE's earnings translated into 16 cents per share, four cents above analyst expectations. Shares jumped 5.4 per cent in pre-market trading to USD 14.75.
Also Watch
GE, which has been hit by weakness in its power and oil and gas businesses, set aside USD 1.5 billion in legal reserves connected to lawsuits from its discontinued US mortgage business, WMC.
Revenues rose 6.7 per cent to USD 28.7 billion.
GE reported profits in every division except oil and gas. The company also reaffirmed its 2018 forecast.
"The first quarter is a step forward in executing on our 2018 plan and we are seeing signs of progress," said chief executive John Flannery.
GE's slumping power division "is making progress on cost actions and operational and services execution, but the industry continues to be challenging and is trending softer than our forecast," Flannery added.
GE scored higher profits compared with the year-ago period in four divisions, including healthcare and aviation, which have been the strongest businesses.
GE was expected to face questions from analysts over the possible impact of an incident this week that led to a fatality on a Southwest Airlines flight after the failure of an engine made by GE and France's Safran.
GE has previously signalled that it expected additional legal costs connected to WMC connection with its origination and sale of subprime loans in 2006 and 2007 prior to the financial crisis.
GE's earnings translated into 16 cents per share, four cents above analyst expectations. Shares jumped 5.4 per cent in pre-market trading to USD 14.75.
Also Watch
-
Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Story So Far: Sacked AAP Advisor Raghav Chadha Returns Salary of Rs 2.50 to Home Ministry
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
CJI Impeachment: Can the Chief Justice of India Be Impeached?
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
-
Thursday 19 April , 2018
Interview: Virat Kohli at the Launch of the Audi RS5
Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
Friday 20 April , 2018 Story So Far: Sacked AAP Advisor Raghav Chadha Returns Salary of Rs 2.50 to Home Ministry
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 CJI Impeachment: Can the Chief Justice of India Be Impeached?
Friday 20 April , 2018 Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
Thursday 19 April , 2018 Interview: Virat Kohli at the Launch of the Audi RS5
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|3,402.45
|+211.30
|+6.62
|Infosys
|1,178.45
|+45.60
|+4.03
|Mindtree
|979.85
|+82.25
|+9.16
|Yes Bank
|308.55
|-9.95
|-3.12
|Hindalco
|262.10
|-2.65
|-1.00
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|3,406.40
|+215.75
|+6.76
|HDFC
|1,831.65
|-32.80
|-1.76
|Infosys
|1,178.25
|+45.55
|+4.02
|Alkem Lab
|1,776.00
|-23.70
|-1.32
|Force Motors
|3,139.35
|+223.80
|+7.68
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|3,402.45
|+211.30
|+6.62
|Tech Mahindra
|700.50
|+35.30
|+5.31
|HCL Tech
|1,062.35
|+43.80
|+4.30
|Infosys
|1,178.45
|+45.60
|+4.03
|Coal India
|292.05
|+8.85
|+3.13
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|3,406.40
|+215.75
|+6.76
|Infosys
|1,178.25
|+45.55
|+4.02
|Coal India
|292.05
|+9.20
|+3.25
|Wipro
|298.35
|+6.75
|+2.31
|Bharti Airtel
|400.75
|+5.80
|+1.47
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|308.55
|-9.95
|-3.12
|ICICI Bank
|282.15
|-7.45
|-2.57
|Tata Steel
|606.20
|-15.75
|-2.53
|SBI
|241.20
|-4.95
|-2.01
|Bajaj Finserv
|5,286.35
|-98.85
|-1.84
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|308.45
|-9.55
|-3.00
|ICICI Bank
|281.95
|-7.20
|-2.49
|Tata Steel
|606.35
|-14.20
|-2.29
|SBI
|241.40
|-4.85
|-1.97
|NTPC
|174.25
|-3.20
|-1.80
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- How Ad Targeting Works on Facebook: Who All Have Access To Your Data?
- Swedish-Born EDM Producer, DJ Avicii Passes Away at 28
- Nanu Ki Jaanu Movie Review: Abhay Deol-Patralekha Starrer Is A Major Eye-Roll Fest
- Beyond The Clouds Review: Despite the Bollywood Cliches, Majid Majidi's Film Will Win Hearts
- After Meesha Shafi, More Women Accuse Ali Zafar of Sexual Harassment