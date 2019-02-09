English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
German Cabin Crew Union Says Lufthansa Talks Have Broken Down
Lufthansa's management appeared to be more interested in demonstrating a hard line in negotiations than in reaching an agreement with cabin crew, German union UFO said.
Lufthansa.
Loading...
Frankfurt: A German union representing cabin crew staff at Lufthansa on Friday said negotiations over a potential profit-sharing deal with the airline had broken down.
Lufthansa's management appeared to be more interested in demonstrating a hard line in negotiations than in reaching an agreement with cabin crew, German union UFO said.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Lufthansa's management appeared to be more interested in demonstrating a hard line in negotiations than in reaching an agreement with cabin crew, German union UFO said.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PM Modi Speaks Ahead of Budget Session
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget For Ballot: What To Expect As Govt Tries To Woo Voters Ahead of Polls
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
-
Monday 21 January , 2019
News18 Explains: What Is An Interim Budget And Why It Matters For Modi Govt.
-
Thursday 31 January , 2019
Budget 2019: Sugarcane Farmers on Pending Payments And Demands
PM Modi Speaks Ahead of Budget Session
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget For Ballot: What To Expect As Govt Tries To Woo Voters Ahead of Polls
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
Monday 21 January , 2019 News18 Explains: What Is An Interim Budget And Why It Matters For Modi Govt.
Thursday 31 January , 2019 Budget 2019: Sugarcane Farmers on Pending Payments And Demands
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|150.70
|-17.58
|Reliance Infra
|118.15
|6.78
|Indiabulls Hsg
|613.90
|-5.89
|Reliance
|1,277.70
|-0.98
|Rel Capital
|129.25
|11.23
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|2,062.75
|-0.82
|Puravankara
|73.80
|7.89
|Tata Motors
|151.30
|-17.28
|Reliance
|1,277.35
|-1.00
|Reliance Infra
|118.05
|6.54
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|326.05
|6.60
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,299.40
|1.16
|Bharti Airtel
|313.25
|0.67
|HCL Tech
|1,068.45
|0.52
|UPL
|812.20
|0.40
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,295.55
|0.95
|Bharti Airtel
|313.60
|0.85
|HCL Tech
|1,065.90
|0.46
|HDFC Bank
|2,123.15
|0.29
|Bajaj Finance
|2,704.35
|0.25
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|150.70
|-17.58
|Indiabulls Hsg
|613.90
|-5.89
|Vedanta
|154.15
|-5.69
|Eicher Motors
|20,847.40
|-4.82
|Grasim
|717.95
|-4.62
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|151.30
|-17.28
|Vedanta
|154.05
|-5.75
|Tata Steel
|469.55
|-3.70
|ONGC
|143.50
|-2.94
|NTPC
|132.00
|-2.94
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Another Priya Prakash Varrier Scene from Oru Adaar Love Goes Viral, See Here
- Indians 'No' Exactly How to Use the New Auto Rickshaw Emoji
- Dhoni's Presence in World Cup Important for Decision-making: Yuvraj Singh
- Rahul and Panchal Put India A in Control Against England Lions
- Lego Movie 2 Movie Review: It Suffers from A Convoluted Screenplay
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results