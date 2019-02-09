LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
German Cabin Crew Union Says Lufthansa Talks Have Broken Down

Lufthansa's management appeared to be more interested in demonstrating a hard line in negotiations than in reaching an agreement with cabin crew, German union UFO said.

Reuters

Updated:February 9, 2019, 3:09 PM IST
Frankfurt: A German union representing cabin crew staff at Lufthansa on Friday said negotiations over a potential profit-sharing deal with the airline had broken down.

Lufthansa's management appeared to be more interested in demonstrating a hard line in negotiations than in reaching an agreement with cabin crew, German union UFO said.

