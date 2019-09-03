German Consumer Electronics Brand Telefunken to Enter Indian TV Market
Frankfurt-based Telefunken Licenses GmbH, which owns the trademark rights of the company, will enter India with a local partner. Telefunken is brought in India by Japan-based Toyoichi Tsusho Co which in May acquired the right to use the brand.
New Delhi: German consumer electronics brand Telefunken will make a foray into the Indian market by this month as it introduces its range of LED TVs.
Frankfurt-based Telefunken Licenses GmbH, which owns the trademark rights of the company, will enter India with a local partner. Telefunken is brought in India by Japan-based Toyoichi Tsusho Co, which in May acquired the right to use the brand.
"Telefunken Licenses GmbH plans to enter the Indian market, which has a fast growing consumer durables market in the second most populous country in the world, by the end of this month with its new local partner," said a statement.
Commenting on the development, Telefunken Licenses GmbH Managing Director Christian Mayer said,"it is an important step on our path to bring Telefunken products to new regions." The products, which the company would introduce in the TV segment, will include 4K quantum luminit smart TVs, full HD and HD smart TVs and HD ready LED TVs.
"We will sell online in the Indian market...through our preferable online partner," said a spokesperson of Toyoichi Tsusho Co.
