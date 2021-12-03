Gita Gopinath: From Mysuru to No. 2 Official at IMF, First Indian to Take up the Top Role

Gita Gopinath, who was the chief economist of IMF, is all set to take up her new role as the first deputy managing director of the global fund, it said recently. The economist, who hails from India’s Mysuru, will replace Geoffrey Okamoto, who is likely to leave IMF early next year. Gopinath was the first ever woman chief economist of the International Monetary Fund, and now she has made history again, making Indians proud of her achievements. “Both Geoffrey and Gita are tremendous colleagues I am sad to see Geoffrey go but, at the same time, I am delighted that Gita has decided to stay and accept the new responsibility of being our FDMD," said Kristalina Georgieva, IMF’s Managing Director, while announcing the decision.

Gita Gopinath’s appointment as the chief economist of IMF created history back in 2018, and it took the India-born woman just three more years to break that record. But merit was not something her parents were proud of till she was in the seventh standard at school. Then things took a turn. “The girl who used to score 45 per cent till class seven, started scoring 90 per cent. I never asked my kids to study, and had not put any restrictions on them. Their friends came home, stayed over to study and play. Till SSLC, both my girls used to go to bed by 7.30pm and wake up early. After school, Gita joined Mahajana PU college in Mysuru, and pursued science. Later, though her marks were good enough for engineering and medicine, she decided to do BA (Hons) in economics," said her father, Gopinath, to The Week in in an interview.

It was her father who taught Gita multiplication — all in a unique way. Gopinath would bring fruits on the table and then teach his daughter how to multiply.

