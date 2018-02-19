English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Gitanjali Gems’ CFO Chandrakant Karkare, VP & Board Member Quit
Its board member Krishnan Sangameswaran has also resigned, the company added. The company's website was not accessible and said it was "currently undergoing scheduled maintenance".
Representative Image (Pic: REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade)
New Delhi: Gitanjali Gems, which is embroiled in the Rs 11,400 crore PNB loan scam, today said two of its senior management officials including CFO Chandrakant Karkare, and a board member have quit.
The company's Vice President (Compliance) and Company Secretary Pankhuri has resigned with effect from February 13, while Karkare has resigned from the post of CFO effective from February 15, Gitanjali said in a regulatory filing.
In the regulatory filing, Gitanjali Gems informed that its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Karkare has resigned citing personal reasons. In his resignation letter, Karkare said: "Recently, my wife has undergone a major surgery called Hemicolectomy at Lilavati Hospital. The post-operation recovery is not up to the expected level. This has resulted in restriction on me carrying responsibilities as CFO and will be very difficult for me in future. ...Kindly accept my resignation from the post of CFO with immediate effect."
Gitanjali Gems has submitted a copy of the CFO's resignation letter to the BSE. Shares of Gitanjali Gems continued to fall for the fourth straight session today, plunging 10 percent as investor sentiment remained muted after the company came under the scanner of various investigating agencies following PNB's Rs 11,400-crore fraud detection. It stock further tumbled 9.99 percent to Rs 33.80 -- its lower circuit limit -- on BSE.
| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
