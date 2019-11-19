Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Give 2-year Moratorium, Lower Interest Rate and Extend Repayment Time: COAI to Govt

Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, India's second and third-biggest telecom service providers, respectively, came out with unprecedented losses largely a result of the two setting aside cash to pay disputed dues to the government for AGR payment to government.

IANS

Updated:November 19, 2019, 10:14 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Image for representation. (Photo: Getty Images)
Image for representation. (Photo: Getty Images)

New Delhi: The mobile industry has urged the government to help the telcos restructure their debts with a two-year moratorium, lower interest and extend timelines to pay the dues to help them come out of the financial crisis which has been aggravated by the AGR order of the Supreme Court.

"It will need a 20 per cent increase in ARPU to get the companies on a better financial footing. To achieve this, there will be an immediate need to restructure the debt to Government with a 2 year moratorium, lower interest and a longer repayment time. Also Government needs to eliminate or redefine AGR prospectively and reduction in License Fees and Spectrum Usage Charges to 3 per cent and 1 per cent respectively. GST rate needs to be brought down to 5 per cent and GST should be removed from all government payments for debt repayment, interest, LF and SUC," Rajan Mathews, DG of the mobile industry association COAI said.

The July-September quarter (Q2) has dealt a body blow financially to the Indian telecom sector AGR order after the Supreme Court's , already reeling under a bruising tariff war and heavy spectrum dues payment schedules.

The ruling has resulted in a Rs 92,000 crore liability for India's telecom sector, Airtel and Vodafone Idea being the worst hit and many of the others have shut operations since then.

Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, India's second and third-biggest telecom service providers, respectively, came out with unprecedented losses largely a result of the two setting aside cash to pay disputed dues to the government for AGR payment to government. Vodafone Idea's losses ballooned to Rs 50,922 crore in the three months, from Rs 4,874 crore in the year-ago period. Bharti Airtel's figure stood at Rs 23,044 crore the biggest in its 24-year history. The company had earned profits of Rs118 crore in the year-ago period.

Botyh telcos have already said unless government gives them relief package, they would find it extremely difficult to remain as going concern.

A Centre appointed Secretaies Panel is looking into the possible bail out packages in terms of lower rate of interest and moratoriums. It is yet to take a final call on this. Last week Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said government does not want any telecom company to shut down.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,936.40 +51.90 ( +0.44%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI Life Insura 949.70 -5.03
Bharti Airtel 433.00 5.82
Reliance 1,504.00 3.07
ICICI Bank 496.80 -0.31
SBI 327.45 0.72
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI Life Insura 949.95 -4.96
Bharti Airtel 433.00 5.83
Reliance 1,503.75 3.10
Yes Bank 65.20 -1.06
Balkrishna Ind 837.55 -1.35
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 239.55 5.62
Bharti Airtel 432.70 5.74
Cipla 476.75 3.51
Reliance 1,504.00 3.07
Axis Bank 744.20 2.94
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 433.00 5.83
Reliance 1,503.75 3.10
Axis Bank 744.55 2.97
Power Grid Corp 193.65 1.57
IndusInd Bank 1,395.10 1.48
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 284.35 -3.33
TCS 2,110.50 -1.96
M&M 563.10 -1.85
Vedanta 141.50 -1.32
Hero Motocorp 2,475.45 -1.10
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,110.60 -1.91
M&M 563.00 -1.77
Vedanta 141.55 -1.29
Yes Bank 65.20 -1.06
Tata Steel 405.70 -1.10
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram