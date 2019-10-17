Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Glenmark Pharma Gets US Health Regulator's Nod for Prostate Cancer Treatment Drug

Quoting IQVIA sales data for the 12 month period ending August 2019, Glenmark said the Zytiga tablets, 250 mg market achieved annual sales of approximately USD 794.1 million.

PTI

Updated:October 17, 2019, 12:18 PM IST
Glenmark Pharma Gets US Health Regulator's Nod for Prostate Cancer Treatment Drug
(Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ ericsphotography / Istock.com)

New Delhi: Drug firm Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Thursday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator for Abiraterone Acetate tablets, used to treat prostate cancer.

The approved product is a generic version of Zytiga tablets, 250 mg, of Janssen Biotech. "Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA has been granted final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for Abiraterone Acetate tablets USP, 250 mg," the company said in a regulatory filing.

Quoting IQVIA sales data for the 12 month period ending August 2019, Glenmark said the Zytiga tablets, 250 mg market achieved annual sales of approximately USD 794.1 million.

Glenmark's current portfolio consists of 162 products authorised for distribution in the US marketplace and 46 ANDA's pending approval with the USFDA.

Shares of Glenmark Pharma were trading 0.15 per cent higher at Rs 286.00 apiece on the BSE.

Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
