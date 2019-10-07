Glenmark Pharma Shares Dive Nearly 10% as its Baddi Facility Receives USFDA Warning
At 11:24 am, Glenmark Pharma shares were trading at Rs 287.75, down 8.8%, after hitting the day’s low of Rs 285. The stock has corrected by a massive 47% in the past one year.
Representative image.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd shares dived nearly 10% in intra-day trade on Monday, i.e. 7 October, after the US health regulator issued a warning letter to the company’s manufacturing facility in Himachal Pradesh.
At 11:24 am, Glenmark Pharma shares were trading at Rs 287.75, down 8.8%, after hitting the day’s low of Rs 285. The stock has corrected by a massive 47% in the past one year.
The Baddi facility is significant as it is expected to contribute $30 million to the company’s total sales in the current fiscal year, which is around 7% of the total US sales.
The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) had inspected the Baddi facility between 15 April and 20 April 2019, after which the company had informed that the inspection was classified as ‘Official Action Indicated’ (OAI). OAI means that an FDA inspection revealed significant objectionable conditions or practices and action must be taken to address the issues.
Glenmark Pharma has said that it is committed to work along with the US FDA to implement all necessary corrective actions and is in the process of preparing a detailed response to the regulator within 15 working days. It clarified that the existing manufacturing and the sale of products from the Baddi facility will not be impacted.
“There are no major pending approvals from this facility for the next 12 months and there will be no financial impact on account of this development,” the company stated in a press release.
Glenmark Pharma has eight manufacturing facilities approved by the US FDA – five formulations facilities and three API facilities under Glenmark Life Sciences. Currently, none of these facilities, except Baddi, has any outstanding issues with the US FDA.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|45.85
|8.78
|Zee Entertain
|251.80
|6.31
|BPCL
|489.50
|-5.05
|HDFC Bank
|1,204.00
|1.20
|Aurobindo Pharm
|468.45
|-17.45
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|45.85
|8.78
|Zee Entertain
|252.20
|6.50
|HDFC Bank
|1,205.10
|1.36
|BPCL
|489.35
|-5.02
|Indiabulls Hsg
|231.70
|-5.60
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|45.85
|8.78
|Zee Entertain
|251.30
|6.10
|Britannia
|2,957.85
|3.96
|Nestle
|13,658.50
|1.62
|ICICI Bank
|421.00
|1.72
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|45.75
|8.54
|ICICI Bank
|421.10
|1.78
|Axis Bank
|666.95
|1.65
|Bharti Airtel
|345.25
|1.63
|HDFC Bank
|1,205.10
|1.36
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|BPCL
|489.50
|-5.05
|Cipla
|408.30
|-2.40
|Tata Steel
|326.25
|-2.06
|UltraTechCement
|3,891.15
|-2.22
|JSW Steel
|210.50
|-1.93
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|326.25
|-2.06
|Tata Motors
|117.25
|-1.92
|IndusInd Bank
|1,241.00
|-1.82
|ONGC
|127.25
|-1.81
|M&M
|554.50
|-1.67
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Save This Month’s Salary, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Starts October 13
- In Pics: Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Rani Mukerji, Kajol Celebrate Durga Ashtami
- Sanskari Much? Bengaluru Man Stops Woman in Shorts, Instructs Her to 'Follow Indian Rules'
- Watch: Thrilled Flight Crew Take Selfies with K Sivan, Passengers Cheer
- PUBG Mobile: Season 10 to Feature Desert Eagle Pistol, Payload Mode, RP Rewards and More