​Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Bharti Airtel, GMR Infrastructure: Top Stocks for Investors Today

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Friday ended flat while the National Stock Exchange (NSE) closed in the red. The indices on Monday, February 15 are expected to open on a higher note as the SGX Nifty was trading 74.50 points or 0.49 percent up at 15,232.50 at 7:00 am. On February 12, the BSE Sensex was up 12.78 points or 0.025 percent to close at 51,544.30. Whereas, the NSE Nifty fell 10.00 points or 0.066 percent to settle the day at 15,163.30.

Top stocks to look for the day are:

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: The company reported a 30.01 percent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 248 crore for the quarter ended December 2020 against Rs 191 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. The consolidated revenue of the company stood at Rs 2,787 crore in Q3FY21 compared to Rs 2,735.5 crore for the same period a year ago.

Bharti Airtel: The Company’s board members will meet on February 17 to discuss the future strategic plans and reorganisation of the shareholding framework of the subsidiary companies.

GMR Infrastructure: The company said that its consolidated loss for the quarter ended December 31 has widened to Rs 1,120.51 crore compared to Rs 280.74 crore during the October-December period in FY20. Revenue from the Airports segment was also down to Rs 816.19 crore during the quarter.

Tata Motors: Marc Llistosella has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the company effective from July 1, 2021.

Hindustan Aeronautics: The company reported 85.3 percent jump in its consolidated profit to Rs 853.46 crore and 21.8 percent rise in its revenue from operations which stood at Rs 5,425.46 crore in Q3 FY21 over on yearly basis.

ONGC: The company's December Quarter net profit fell 52.1 percent to Rs 1,378 crore from Rs 2,878 crore. The revenue of the company also declined to Rs 17,023.8 crore from Rs 17,148 crore on a quarterly basis.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: The company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 141.4 crore in Q3 FY21 compared to Rs 208.7 crore in the same period a year ago. The revenue of the company also fell to Rs 1,461.1 crore from Rs 1,810.9 crore.

Vodafone Idea: The company reported a consolidated loss of Rs 4,532.1 crore in the December Quarter against Rs 6,438.8 crore on yearly basis.

Indiabulls Housing Finance: The company reported a profit of Rs 329 crore in the December Quarter against Rs 273 crore in Q3 FY20. The net interest income of the company rose to Rs 809 crore from Rs 731 crore.

Siemens: The company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 295.5 crore in December quarter 2020 compared to Rs 265.8 crore in December quarter 2019. The revenue of the company rose to Rs 2,925.5 crore against Rs 2,537 crore.

Deepak Nitrite: The company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 216.56 crore in Q3 FY21 against Rs 156.71 crore in the same period a year ago. The revenue of the company also rose to Rs 1,234.7 crore against Rs 1,119.86 crore.

Quarterly Results: Jet Airways, Alora Trading Company, Advance Syntex, CDG Petchem, JIK Industries, Kerala Ayurveda, PG Foils, Archana Software, etc will announce their quarterly earnings on February 15.