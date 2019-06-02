Global Airline Industry to Post $28 Billion Profit in 2019, Lower Than Projected Last Year: IATA

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
Global Airline Industry to Post $28 Billion Profit in 2019, Lower Than Projected Last Year: IATA
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) also said that overall costs are expected to grow by 7.4 per cent, outpacing a 6.5 per cent rise in revenues.
Image for representation. (AFP)
Loading...
Seoul: Global airline industry is expected to rake in a profit of USD 28 billion this year, much lower than the earlier forecast of USD 35.5 billion, IATA said Sunday, as rising fuel prices and weakening world trade are adversely impacting the business environment.
The International Air Transport Association (IATA), a grouping of around 290 airlines, also said that overall costs are expected to grow by 7.4 per cent, outpacing a 6.5 per cent rise in revenues.
Further, profit per passenger would decline to USD 6.12 in 2019 from USD 6.85 last year.
Revising down its forecast, the IATA said the global air transport industry is projected to post a profit of USD 28 billion in 2019 compared to USD 35.5 billion estimated in December 2018.
"The business environment for airlines has deteriorated with rising fuel prices and a substantial weakening of world trade," the grouping said.
According to IATA, the airlines' fuel bill is projected to rise to USD 206 billion, which will represent 25 per cent of average operating costs.
"Jet fuel prices have risen with oil prices and we base our forecast on an average jet price of USD 87.5 per barrel next year, and USD 70 per barrel for the brent crude oil price," it noted.
The earlier fall from the peaks of 2018 was driven by an over-supply of crude oil, partly from shale oil production in the US. But, sanctions on Iran's oil exports and limited spare capacity in OPEC caused oil prices to rise back above to USD 70 billion.
IATA Director General and CEO Alexandre de Juniac said 2019 would be the tenth consecutive year in the black for the airline industry but margins are being squeezed by rising costs, including those related to labour, fuel and infrastructure.
Stiff competition among airlines keeps yields from rising and weakening of global trade is likely to continue as the US-China trade war intensifies, he added.
"We expect 1 per cent of the GDP to be spent on air transport in 2019, totalling USD 899 billion," IATA said in a report.
However, it said that consumers would see a substantial increase in the value they derive from air transport in 2019.
"The average return fare (before surcharges and tax) of USD 317 in 2019 is forecast to be 61 per cent lower than in 1998, after adjusting for inflation," the report said.
Airlines and customers are forecast to generate USD 129 billion in tax revenues this year.
"That's the equivalent of 45 per cent the industry's GVA (Gross Value Added, which is the firm-level equivalent to GDP," it added.
Airlines in Asia-Pacific will show very diverse performances and is the most exposed region to weakness in world trade and cargo.
"Average profit per passenger this year is forecast at USD 3.51 as weaker cargo and higher than expected fuel costs reduce net profits to USD 6 billion and net margins to 2.3 per cent," IATA said.
Commercial airlines are expected to take delivery of over 1,750 new aircraft, an investment of around USD 80 billion by the industry, which is dependent on the Boeing 737 MAX situation, the report said.
The International Air Transport Association (IATA), a grouping of around 290 airlines, also said that overall costs are expected to grow by 7.4 per cent, outpacing a 6.5 per cent rise in revenues.
Further, profit per passenger would decline to USD 6.12 in 2019 from USD 6.85 last year.
Revising down its forecast, the IATA said the global air transport industry is projected to post a profit of USD 28 billion in 2019 compared to USD 35.5 billion estimated in December 2018.
"The business environment for airlines has deteriorated with rising fuel prices and a substantial weakening of world trade," the grouping said.
According to IATA, the airlines' fuel bill is projected to rise to USD 206 billion, which will represent 25 per cent of average operating costs.
"Jet fuel prices have risen with oil prices and we base our forecast on an average jet price of USD 87.5 per barrel next year, and USD 70 per barrel for the brent crude oil price," it noted.
The earlier fall from the peaks of 2018 was driven by an over-supply of crude oil, partly from shale oil production in the US. But, sanctions on Iran's oil exports and limited spare capacity in OPEC caused oil prices to rise back above to USD 70 billion.
IATA Director General and CEO Alexandre de Juniac said 2019 would be the tenth consecutive year in the black for the airline industry but margins are being squeezed by rising costs, including those related to labour, fuel and infrastructure.
Stiff competition among airlines keeps yields from rising and weakening of global trade is likely to continue as the US-China trade war intensifies, he added.
"We expect 1 per cent of the GDP to be spent on air transport in 2019, totalling USD 899 billion," IATA said in a report.
However, it said that consumers would see a substantial increase in the value they derive from air transport in 2019.
"The average return fare (before surcharges and tax) of USD 317 in 2019 is forecast to be 61 per cent lower than in 1998, after adjusting for inflation," the report said.
Airlines and customers are forecast to generate USD 129 billion in tax revenues this year.
"That's the equivalent of 45 per cent the industry's GVA (Gross Value Added, which is the firm-level equivalent to GDP," it added.
Airlines in Asia-Pacific will show very diverse performances and is the most exposed region to weakness in world trade and cargo.
"Average profit per passenger this year is forecast at USD 3.51 as weaker cargo and higher than expected fuel costs reduce net profits to USD 6 billion and net margins to 2.3 per cent," IATA said.
Commercial airlines are expected to take delivery of over 1,750 new aircraft, an investment of around USD 80 billion by the industry, which is dependent on the Boeing 737 MAX situation, the report said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,330.15
|0.03
|HDFC
|2,182.65
|-0.08
|HDFC Bank
|2,425.35
|-0.58
|SBI
|352.50
|-0.30
|Just Dial
|765.60
|2.50
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|147.95
|-4.27
|Just Dial
|769.25
|2.96
|NCC
|97.85
|-16.33
|Reliance
|1,329.75
|-0.06
|Bajaj Finance
|3,469.70
|-0.32
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tech Mahindra
|760.35
|3.45
|Asian Paints
|1,407.30
|2.38
|TCS
|2,196.55
|2.34
|IOC
|165.55
|2.22
|Adani Ports
|416.40
|1.73
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Asian Paints
|1,406.70
|2.43
|TCS
|2,196.85
|2.40
|HCL Tech
|1,093.50
|1.52
|ONGC
|171.85
|1.30
|IndusInd Bank
|1,604.50
|1.16
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|147.80
|-4.65
|ITC
|278.55
|-3.50
|Grasim
|886.10
|-2.78
|M&M
|647.05
|-2.21
|Zee Entertain
|357.45
|-2.14
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Happy Birthday R Madhavan: These Pictures of Maddy Prove He is Getting Hotter With Age
- UEFA Champions League: Salah, Origi Score as Liverpool Beat Tottenham Hotspur to Win Title
- #MeToo Charges Against Queen Director Vikas Bahl Dropped, Will Be Credited for Super 30
- Clay-rification Ahead: NASA's Mars Curiosity Rover Finds Caches of Muddy Soil
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Rashid Khan Goes From Refugee to Afghanistan Star
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results