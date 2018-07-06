Global Conclave for Indian Reality: Decoding the India Opportunity

A home away from home! As the number of Indians living abroad has grown from strength to strength, there is an inherent need amongst many NRIs to have roots in their country. They seek good and safe property opportunities for themselves, their families back homes or as smart investment choices. Every year there are new NRIs who need guidance on the changing landscape of India property market and what they can or cannot do, in Indian real estate.News18.com and CNBCTV18.com launch a special series dedicated to making NRIs savvy property buyers & investors – The Global Conclave For Indian Realty (GCIR).India’s most marquee developers and property experts will interact face to face with NRI’s across key global cities such as London, New York, Dubai and Singapore. The purpose is to educate, engage and cull out the best in Indian Real Estate. GCIR is led by Manisha Natarajan, India’s foremost editorial voice on Real Estate & Urban Development.For the very first edition of GCIR to be hosted in London on 9th July – India’s marquee developers and experts like Embassy Group, Panchshil Realty, India Sotheby’s International Realty, Sunteck, Godrej Properties, Sai Estate Consultant and Asset India have joined hands with news18.comThe insights will be available to a wide group of NRI audience, with the knowledge series being hosted on News18.com and CNBCTV18.com.