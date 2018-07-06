GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Global Conclave for Indian Reality: Decoding the India Opportunity

News18.com and CNBC TV18.com launch a special series dedicated to making NRIs savvy property buyers & investors – The Global Conclave For Indian Realty (GCIR)

Partner Content

Updated:July 6, 2018, 3:43 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Global Conclave for Indian Reality: Decoding the India Opportunity
The purpose is to educate, engage and cull out the best in Indian Real Estate. GCIR is led by Manisha Natarajan, India’s foremost editorial voice on Real Estate & Urban Development.
A home away from home! As the number of Indians living abroad has grown from strength to strength, there is an inherent need amongst many NRIs to have roots in their country. They seek good and safe property opportunities for themselves, their families back homes or as smart investment choices. Every year there are new NRIs who need guidance on the changing landscape of India property market and what they can or cannot do, in Indian real estate.

News18.com and CNBCTV18.com launch a special series dedicated to making NRIs savvy property buyers & investors – The Global Conclave For Indian Realty (GCIR).

India’s most marquee developers and property experts will interact face to face with NRI’s across key global cities such as London, New York, Dubai and Singapore. The purpose is to educate, engage and cull out the best in Indian Real Estate. GCIR is led by Manisha Natarajan, India’s foremost editorial voice on Real Estate & Urban Development.

For the very first edition of GCIR to be hosted in London on 9th July – India’s marquee developers and experts like Embassy Group, Panchshil Realty, India Sotheby’s International Realty, Sunteck, Godrej Properties, Sai Estate Consultant and Asset India have joined hands with news18.com

The insights will be available to a wide group of NRI audience, with the knowledge series being hosted on News18.com and CNBCTV18.com.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

35,657.86 +83.31 ( +0.23%)

Nifty 50

10,772.65 +22.90 ( +0.21%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Varroc Engineer 1,037.35 0.00 0.00
Reliance 977.55 +13.05 +1.35
Infosys 1,284.25 +0.25 +0.02
TCS 1,912.95 +32.65 +1.74
ICICI Bank 270.05 -1.50 -0.55
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Varroc Engineer 1,040.55 +73.55 +7.61
Bajaj Auto 3,023.35 +53.55 +1.80
ICICI Bank 270.00 -1.60 -0.59
NTPC 150.25 -1.85 -1.22
TCS 1,913.30 +31.60 +1.68
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
HPCL 268.05 +11.60 +4.52
Hero Motocorp 3,637.10 +131.35 +3.75
Tata Motors 270.85 +9.30 +3.56
Grasim 988.55 +19.95 +2.06
Bajaj Auto 3,020.10 +53.15 +1.79
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Hero Motocorp 3,651.55 +148.85 +4.25
Tata Motors 271.15 +9.65 +3.69
Bajaj Auto 3,023.35 +53.55 +1.80
TCS 1,913.30 +31.60 +1.68
M&M 924.95 +14.45 +1.59
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Cipla 612.50 -14.05 -2.24
Tech Mahindra 634.90 -11.75 -1.82
Sun Pharma 558.10 -8.85 -1.56
Bharti Infratel 299.10 -4.35 -1.43
NTPC 150.15 -2.00 -1.31
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 558.45 -7.25 -1.28
NTPC 150.25 -1.85 -1.22
HDFC 1,910.10 -21.50 -1.11
Wipro 263.00 -2.00 -0.75
Vedanta 219.50 -1.60 -0.72
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery