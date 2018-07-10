GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Global Conclave for Indian Realty Kicks Off Its First Chapter in London

A special series dedicated to making NRIs savvy property buyers & investors by bringing them face to face with India’s pioneering developers and leading property experts with a focus on educating the said audience and engaging them with relevant insights.

Partner Content

July 10, 2018, 1:19 PM IST
Led by Manisha Natarajan, India's foremost editorial voice on Real Estate & Urban development, Global Conclave for Indian Realty kicks off its first Chapter in London on the 9th of July. A special series dedicated to making NRIs savvy property buyers & investors by bringing them face to face with India’s pioneering developers and leading property experts with a focus on educating the said audience and engaging them with relevant insights.

The London chapter will be hosted by Baroness Verma (Member of the House of Lords and Ex. Minister of Eternal Affairs.) and Ashok Verma - Chairman of NRI Society of the UK. The panel of experts includes:

Mr. Atul Chordia – Chairman, Panchshil Realty
Mr. Amit Goyal – International Director, Sotheby

Mike Holland – CEO, Embassy Group

Reeza Karimpanal – Sr. Vice President, Embassy Luxury Residential.

Mr. Samir Juseja - Founder & CEO P.E. Analytics Pvt. Ltd.

Mr. Virendra Adhikari – Director, Asset India.

The event takes place on the aforementioned 9th of July from 11:30 am to 3 pm at the House of Lords, UK Parliament House in London. It will kick off with a panel discussion on the state of the Indian real estate industry and whether property makes a sound investment in light of governmental policy changes, particularly following the implementation of GST and the RERA Act.

This will be followed by a second panel discussion on the Property Buying Do’s and Don’ts with the NRI buyer in mind. The event will conclude with a lunch where investors and panelists can come together and network.

Don’t fret if you can’t make it for the event as the insights will be available on News18.com and CNBCTV18.com

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
