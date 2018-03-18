English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Global Events Key for Stock Markets This Week
Markets are currently reeling under global trade worries and domestic political concerns.
Representational Photo (Reuters)
New Delhi: Global events will be crucial in deciding the trend for the equity market this week amid rising concerns of trade headwinds, say experts.
Markets are currently reeling under global trade worries and domestic political concerns.
"Q3 results have given some signs of improvement in corporate earnings. The long-term outlook for the domestic market continues to be strong. However, rising concerns of global trade headwinds, domestic NPA issues, and upcoming state elections will keep the market on tenterhooks. US FED policy meet this week is the key event," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.
"The FOMC meet, lined up this week, will be important to watch out from the global market's viewpoint," said Vikas Jain - Senior Analyst, Reliance Securities.
SAMCO Securities, Founder & CEO, Jimeet Modi said, "Global headwinds are negative and will decide the direction in the short-term".
Over the last week, the Sensex recorded a fall of 131.14 points, or 0.39 per cent, and the NSE Nifty lost 31.70 points, or 0.30 per cent.
On Friday alone, the benchmark index slumped 509.54 points or 1.51 per cent.
"The fall can largely be attributed to both domestic as well as international factors. Globally, trade war concerns have emerged and markets are worried that it could deteriorate the just improving global growth rate. Domestically, since Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has pulled out of NDA, political uncertainties have resurfaced," said Arun Thukral, MD & CEO, Axis Securities.
Also Watch
Markets are currently reeling under global trade worries and domestic political concerns.
"Q3 results have given some signs of improvement in corporate earnings. The long-term outlook for the domestic market continues to be strong. However, rising concerns of global trade headwinds, domestic NPA issues, and upcoming state elections will keep the market on tenterhooks. US FED policy meet this week is the key event," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.
"The FOMC meet, lined up this week, will be important to watch out from the global market's viewpoint," said Vikas Jain - Senior Analyst, Reliance Securities.
SAMCO Securities, Founder & CEO, Jimeet Modi said, "Global headwinds are negative and will decide the direction in the short-term".
Over the last week, the Sensex recorded a fall of 131.14 points, or 0.39 per cent, and the NSE Nifty lost 31.70 points, or 0.30 per cent.
On Friday alone, the benchmark index slumped 509.54 points or 1.51 per cent.
"The fall can largely be attributed to both domestic as well as international factors. Globally, trade war concerns have emerged and markets are worried that it could deteriorate the just improving global growth rate. Domestically, since Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has pulled out of NDA, political uncertainties have resurfaced," said Arun Thukral, MD & CEO, Axis Securities.
Also Watch
-
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
Watch: Kangana Ranaut's Candid Confession at News18 Rising India Summit
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Friday 16 March , 2018
Rising India Means the Rise of 125 Crore Indians, Says PM Modi
-
Wednesday 07 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Celebrating NEW AGE Cinema – VOTE NOW & WIN
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Saturday 17 March , 2018 Watch: Kangana Ranaut's Candid Confession at News18 Rising India Summit
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Friday 16 March , 2018 Rising India Means the Rise of 125 Crore Indians, Says PM Modi
Wednesday 07 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Celebrating NEW AGE Cinema – VOTE NOW & WIN
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC
|1,791.40
|-38.60
|-2.11
|Reliance
|900.05
|-11.75
|-1.29
|Infosys
|1,171.90
|-10.60
|-0.90
|TCS
|2,825.70
|-44.00
|-1.53
|ICICI Bank
|298.10
|-3.35
|-1.11
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HEG
|3,144.65
|+124.95
|+4.14
|Maithan Alloys
|876.15
|+21.60
|+2.53
|Guj Heavy Chem
|277.15
|+7.75
|+2.88
|Larsen
|1,267.60
|-27.45
|-2.12
|Godrej Prop
|746.45
|-6.75
|-0.90
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HCL Tech
|967.60
|+8.45
|+0.88
|M&M
|740.75
|+5.90
|+0.80
|Wipro
|295.75
|+2.35
|+0.80
|Tech Mahindra
|634.70
|+2.85
|+0.45
|Yes Bank
|312.90
|+1.05
|+0.34
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|M&M
|741.55
|+6.50
|+0.88
|Wipro
|295.75
|+2.50
|+0.85
|Yes Bank
|312.90
|+0.50
|+0.16
|HUL
|1,299.10
|+1.70
|+0.13
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Coal India
|278.20
|-17.30
|-5.85
|UltraTechCement
|4,026.30
|-163.10
|-3.89
|IOC
|184.75
|-7.30
|-3.80
|Tata Motors
|339.75
|-13.35
|-3.78
|Asian Paints
|1,122.75
|-38.05
|-3.28
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|340.10
|-12.95
|-3.67
|Tata Motors (D)
|190.00
|-6.30
|-3.21
|Asian Paints
|1,125.45
|-35.50
|-3.06
|Adani Ports
|371.05
|-11.05
|-2.89
|Hero Motocorp
|3,546.05
|-97.15
|-2.67
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'No Personality, No Class, Scared' -- Jose Mourinho blasts Man United
- Kangana Ranaut Talks About Nationalism, Nepotism & 'Psycho Love'
- 'October' Theme Song Released On Public Demand
- Ranveer Singh Talks About Facing The Limelight, His Style Quotient And Padmaavat
- Zuckerberg Goes 007 Mode: Sets up 'Secret Police' to Find Information Leakers in Facebook