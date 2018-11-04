English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Global Factors, Rupee, Oil to Drive Stock Markets in Diwali Week
The BSE and NSE will conduct a special 'Muhurat' trading session on Wednesday, November 7.
Image for representation only.
Loading...
New Delhi: Trend from global equities, macroeconomic data as well as movement of the rupee and crude oil prices will set the tone for the stock markets in the holiday-shortened week ahead, say experts.
Bourses would remain closed on Wednesday and Thursday for 'Diwali Laxmi Pujan' and 'Diwali Balipratipada'.
The BSE and NSE will conduct a special 'Muhurat' trading session on Wednesday, November 7.
'Muhurat' trading, which is conducted on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, will be held between 1700 hrs and 1830 hrs, the stock exchanges had said Friday.
PMI data for the services sector is scheduled to be released Monday, which might have a bearing on market sentiment, experts said.
On the global front, the US Fed interest rate decision will be closely watched.
"For markets as we said, it will be global cues and any positive news or move from western markets will have an exponential factor for domestic markets and the recent drop in crude is further keeping sentiments positive. IIP numbers, inflation are lined up and will be watched in the second week. The volume may remain thin due to holidays on the occasion of Deepawali," said Mustafa Nadeem, CEO, Epic Research.
The rupee Friday clocked its biggest single-day gain in over five years, surging by 100 paise to close at 72.45 against the US dollar.
Cipla, Gail (India) and Indian Bank are among the corporates scheduled to announce their earnings this week.
Over the last week, the Sensex surged 1,662.34 points or 5 per cent to close at 35,011.65.
Bourses would remain closed on Wednesday and Thursday for 'Diwali Laxmi Pujan' and 'Diwali Balipratipada'.
The BSE and NSE will conduct a special 'Muhurat' trading session on Wednesday, November 7.
'Muhurat' trading, which is conducted on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, will be held between 1700 hrs and 1830 hrs, the stock exchanges had said Friday.
PMI data for the services sector is scheduled to be released Monday, which might have a bearing on market sentiment, experts said.
On the global front, the US Fed interest rate decision will be closely watched.
"For markets as we said, it will be global cues and any positive news or move from western markets will have an exponential factor for domestic markets and the recent drop in crude is further keeping sentiments positive. IIP numbers, inflation are lined up and will be watched in the second week. The volume may remain thin due to holidays on the occasion of Deepawali," said Mustafa Nadeem, CEO, Epic Research.
The rupee Friday clocked its biggest single-day gain in over five years, surging by 100 paise to close at 72.45 against the US dollar.
Cipla, Gail (India) and Indian Bank are among the corporates scheduled to announce their earnings this week.
Over the last week, the Sensex surged 1,662.34 points or 5 per cent to close at 35,011.65.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Delhi's Iconic Signature Bridge Is Now Open For Public
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Google Employees Protest Against Sexual Misconduct at Workplace
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
From World's Tallest Statue to Train to Unity Run: How PM Modi is Taking Forward Patel's Legacy
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Pollution Emergency for 10 Days as Delhi Mulls Odd-Even, Criminal Proceedings Against Violators
Watch: Delhi's Iconic Signature Bridge Is Now Open For Public
Friday 02 November , 2018 Google Employees Protest Against Sexual Misconduct at Workplace
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 From World's Tallest Statue to Train to Unity Run: How PM Modi is Taking Forward Patel's Legacy
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Pollution Emergency for 10 Days as Delhi Mulls Odd-Even, Criminal Proceedings Against Violators
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,074.90
|1.77
|HDFC Bank
|1,949.45
|1.95
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,135.45
|6.31
|Yes Bank
|209.10
|2.47
|Coal India
|261.55
|0.17
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ABB India
|1,314.35
|-0.33
|Reliance
|1,074.25
|1.64
|HDFC Bank
|1,946.90
|1.87
|ICICI Bank
|354.30
|0.25
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,136.80
|6.37
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|BPCL
|302.35
|6.67
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,135.45
|6.31
|Vedanta
|225.90
|6.16
|Tata Motors
|190.30
|6.05
|IndusInd Bank
|1,541.80
|5.32
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,136.80
|6.37
|Tata Motors
|190.00
|6.29
|Vedanta
|225.75
|6.04
|IndusInd Bank
|1,542.45
|5.29
|Adani Ports
|333.50
|4.46
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tech Mahindra
|690.90
|-4.13
|Wipro
|318.40
|-3.41
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,423.25
|-1.56
|Bajaj Finance
|2,383.30
|-1.44
|Cipla
|607.10
|-1.35
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Wipro
|319.10
|-3.29
|TCS
|1,909.80
|-1.28
|Infosys
|662.05
|-0.65
|SBI
|285.45
|-0.09
|Sun Pharma
|571.40
|-0.03
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Kicks Off Her Bachelorette Weekend With Girlfriends & Sophie Turner; See Pics
- Ruthless South Africa Draw First Blood With a Six-wicket Hammering of Australia
- 'Maybe I Don't Fit Constantine's Current Style of Play,' Says Soosairaj After India Snub
- Apple Accused of Going Too Far With New 'Black-Bottomed' Foot Emoji
- World’s First Foldable Smartphone, FlexiPai Launched: Watch Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...