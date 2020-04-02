BUSINESS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Global Oil Storage May Soon Reach Maximum Capacity Amid Lockdown Due to Coronavirus

Image for Representation.

Image for Representation.

In a report, energy analysts have said that a situation like global oil storage reaching its maximum capacity in a few weeks can arise. Reasoning it they said the COVID-19 crisis has hugely reduced the consumption.

Share this:

In the wake of the deadly coronavirus pandemic, the economy, in general, has been hit terribly. According to experts, in a few weeks, global oil storage can reach its maximum capacity.


In a report published by CNBC, energy analysts have said that a situation like global oil storage reaching its maximum capacity in a few weeks can arise. Reasoning it they said the COVID-19 crisis has hugely reduced the consumption.

Due to the pandemic, many countries have had to adapt strict measures including a complete lockdown, which has affected the lives of billions of people.

The report adds that due to this an unprecedented demand shock has been created in energy markets. As a result storage space both onshore and offshore is quickly running out.

Moreover, a three-year pact between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC partners to curb oil output also ended on Wednesday. This will now make way for oil producers to ramp up production.

Saudi Arabia has pledged to hike output to a record high. Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodities analyst at SEB told CNBC, “Refineries in many places are now losing money for every barrel they process, or they have no place to store their output of oil products”.

He also alerted that when refineries are shut down, the majority of oil producers have no place to send their crude oil. Substantiating his stance he added, “For land-based or land-locked oil producers, this means only one thing. The local oil price or the well-head price they receive very quickly goes to zero or even negative, because if they have too much oil, they must pay someone to transport it away until they have managed to shut down their production”.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    1,860

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,069

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    155

     

  • Total DEATHS

    53

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 02 (06:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    738,190

     

  • Total Confirmed

    999,695

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    210,191

     

  • Total DEATHS

    51,314

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres