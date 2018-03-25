English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Global Trade War May Impact India, Says Assocham
The industry body Assocham said that the measures taken by the US may not have a direct impact on India but the collateral damage could be in the form of adverse impact on the overall sentiment.
Representative image
New Delhi: Indian economy particularly exports may be impacted if the global trade war escalates further, industry body Assocham said on Sunday.
"If the tariff war escalates into a full-scale global trade war, it would have a collateral damage for the Indian economy as well, with the country's exports taking a hit, current account deficit facing pressure and the GDP taking a setback," the chamber said in a statement.
It said that the measures taken by the US may not have a direct impact on India but the collateral damage could be in the form of adverse impact on the overall sentiment.
"Even if India chooses to take a responsive action on its imports, the impact on our exports could be more even as the volatility in the foreign exchange rates would also rise," it added.
The chamber asked the government to formulate a backup plan which should include opening bilateral trade with key trading partners, to insulate the country from the impacts of protectionist measures.
Further, it said that if the market confidence is eroded, there would be an outflow of portfolio investment taking a toll on the dollar rates.
Also Watch
"If the tariff war escalates into a full-scale global trade war, it would have a collateral damage for the Indian economy as well, with the country's exports taking a hit, current account deficit facing pressure and the GDP taking a setback," the chamber said in a statement.
It said that the measures taken by the US may not have a direct impact on India but the collateral damage could be in the form of adverse impact on the overall sentiment.
"Even if India chooses to take a responsive action on its imports, the impact on our exports could be more even as the volatility in the foreign exchange rates would also rise," it added.
The chamber asked the government to formulate a backup plan which should include opening bilateral trade with key trading partners, to insulate the country from the impacts of protectionist measures.
Further, it said that if the market confidence is eroded, there would be an outflow of portfolio investment taking a toll on the dollar rates.
Also Watch
-
Sudhir Mishra, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome Bat For Content-Driven Films
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
-
Thursday 22 March , 2018
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Tvf's The Bachelors Team Ecstatic On Winning Their First Award
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
Sudhir Mishra, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome Bat For Content-Driven Films
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
Thursday 22 March , 2018 News18 Reel Movie Awards: Tvf's The Bachelors Team Ecstatic On Winning Their First Award
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Axis Bank
|499.50
|-18.70
|-3.61
|Reliance
|893.90
|-14.25
|-1.57
|ICICI Bank
|275.55
|-7.70
|-2.72
|Tata Steel
|566.50
|-14.40
|-2.48
|Infosys
|1,167.60
|+6.30
|+0.54
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Piramal Enter
|2,398.70
|-78.95
|-3.19
|Axis Bank
|501.00
|-17.30
|-3.34
|Tata Steel
|566.60
|-13.95
|-2.40
|HEG
|3,200.55
|+12.65
|+0.40
|Hero Motocorp
|3,414.65
|-40.20
|-1.16
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HCL Tech
|957.40
|+26.85
|+2.89
|Bharti Infratel
|342.50
|+7.30
|+2.18
|Zee Entertain
|569.40
|+10.20
|+1.82
|Adani Ports
|362.40
|+4.15
|+1.16
|Power Grid Corp
|194.25
|+1.55
|+0.80
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Adani Ports
|361.70
|+3.55
|+0.99
|Infosys
|1,167.45
|+8.65
|+0.75
|M&M
|733.25
|+3.45
|+0.47
|Coal India
|269.25
|+0.25
|+0.09
|Asian Paints
|1,107.65
|+0.30
|+0.03
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|276.00
|-15.80
|-5.41
|Hindalco
|206.10
|-10.70
|-4.94
|Yes Bank
|286.65
|-11.60
|-3.89
|Axis Bank
|499.50
|-18.70
|-3.61
|Lupin
|734.50
|-24.00
|-3.16
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|286.70
|-11.55
|-3.87
|Axis Bank
|501.00
|-17.30
|-3.34
|SBI
|234.60
|-7.00
|-2.90
|ICICI Bank
|275.80
|-7.75
|-2.73
|Tata Steel
|566.60
|-13.95
|-2.40
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Sebastian Vettel Holds off Lewis Hamilton to Win Australian GP Thriller
- Deepika Padukone Says India 'Long Way' From Ending Mental Illness Stigma
- Jacqueline Fernandez Resumes Salman Khan's Race 3 Shoot Post-injury
- I Just Don’t Like Facebook, Gives Me the Willies: Elon Musk on Deleting SpaceX, Tesla Pages
- Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Buys His Father a Cadillac Escalade SUV Following Doctor’s Advice