Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Global Trends, Coronavirus Developments to Dictate Markets in Holiday-shortened Week: Analysts

At the global front, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes on Thursday will also be eyed. Last week, the Sensex climbed 115.89 points or 0.28 per cent.

PTI

Updated:February 16, 2020, 1:56 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Global Trends, Coronavirus Developments to Dictate Markets in Holiday-shortened Week: Analysts
Representative image.

New Delhi: With no key events due in a holiday-shortened week, markets will take cues from global trends and also track developments related to coronavirus that has dampened investor sentiment, say analysts.

Equity markets will remain closed on Friday for Mahashivratri. "Going forward, markets may remain range-bound due to lack of trigger or major event domestically. It would closely watch the developments with regards to the coronavirus and may remain under pressure in the near term," Siddhartha Khemka, head (retail research), Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said.

Santosh Meena, senior analyst, TradingBells, said, "Coronavirus is still dominating as a key factor in the global market and it will continue to remain a dominant factor for this week as well. Third quarter earnings season has almost end where the movement of the global market will have a major impact on the Indian market."

At the global front, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes on Thursday will also be eyed. Last week, the Sensex climbed 115.89 points or 0.28 per cent.

Markets had spiralled lower on Friday mainly dragged by banking shares which slumped after the Supreme Court took a strong note of telecom companies not complying with its order to pay Rs 1.47 lakh crore in statutory dues.

"With the fag-end of the result season and no key events in the near future, markets would largely take cues from the domino effect of forthcoming challenges due to coronavirus," Jimeet Modi, founder & CEO, SAMCO Securities & StockNote, said.

Markets will also track movement in the rupee and crude oil.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
IndiGrid InvIT 96.79 0.30
Godrej Agrovet 520.30 -6.45
Reliance 1,486.65 0.86
Avenue Supermar 2,401.25 -5.55
Bharti Airtel 565.10 4.69
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 565.10 4.69
HCL Tech 621.40 1.42
ICICI Bank 545.85 0.90
Reliance 1,486.65 0.86
Tech Mahindra 833.95 0.72
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,176.35 -4.38
Power Grid Corp 184.15 -3.26
SBI 319.55 -2.41
Hero Motocorp 2,356.75 -2.17
NTPC 112.80 -2.00
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram