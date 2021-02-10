News18 Logo

GM 2020 Profit Drops, But It Makes $6.43B Despite Pandemic

General Motors' net profit fell 4.5% in 2020, but a strong second half more than offset the effects of pandemicrelated factory closures and a costly air bag recall.

DETROIT: General Motors’ net profit fell 4.5% in 2020, but a strong second half more than offset the effects of pandemic-related factory closures and a costly air bag recall.

The Detroit automaker said Wednesday it made $6.43 billion as demand for its vehicles surged late in a year dominated by coronavirus upheaval. In the fourth quarter, the company made $2.85 billion.

After GMs North American factories reopened in May, the company ran many flat-out but couldnt make up all the lost production. As customers returned to buying again, inventory was short and GMs U.S. sales for the year fell 12% from 2019. But because buyers bought more expensive trucks and SUVs and loaded them with options, the company was able to turn the big profit.

