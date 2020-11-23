News18 Logo

business

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Business
1-MIN READ

GM Must Recall 5.9 Million Vehicles For Air Bag Issue -- Agency

GM Must Recall 5.9 Million Vehicles For Air Bag Issue -- Agency

General Motors Co must recall 5.9 million vehicles with Takata air bag inflators after a U.S. safety agency said Monday it had rejected the Detroit automaker's petition to avoid the callback.

WASHINGTON: General Motors Co must recall 5.9 million vehicles with Takata air bag inflators after a U.S. safety agency said Monday it had rejected the Detroit automaker’s petition to avoid the callback.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said GM must recall the 2007-2014 trucks and SUVs because the inflators “are at risk of the same type of explosion after long-term exposure to high heat and humidity as other recalled Takata inflators.” GM has it could cost it $1.2 billion if it were required to replace air bag inflators it had sought to avoid fixing.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • Tags:
  • First Published: November 23, 2020, 20:15 IST
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...