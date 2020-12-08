Goa Carbon, NBCC and Other Stocks in Focus Today

As there is a drop in the US equities due to the increasing number of Covid-19 infections, Asian markets opened lower this morning. At 7:35 am, SGX Nifty was at 13, 431. SGX Nifty is an indicator of Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India.

Let us take a look at some of the top stocks for investors on December 8.

Goa Carbon: There has been an increase in production by 58.8 percent in November 2020 with the company producing 14,309.200 MT in the month. Last month in October, the company produced 9,006.00 MT.

NBCC (India): The company has gained a contract worth Rs 325 crore in November.

Coffee Day Enterprises: Wife of VG Siddhartha, Malvika Hegde has been appointed as the CEO of the company.

Canara Bank: At a floor price of 103.5 per share, the bank has launched a QIP issue for up to Rs 2,000 crore.

Titan Company: The Swiss subsidiary of the company, Favre Leuba AG (FLAG) has been directed to scale down their operations substantially. This is being done so that further investments cease from Titan to FLAG.

Cupid: Uttar Pradesh Medical Supplies Corporation Limited has placed an order worth Rs 8.27 crore of Covid-19 Antigen Based Rapid Test kits with the company.

Gujarat State Fertilisers and Chemicals: The new managing director of the company is Mukesh Puri, Additional Chief Secretary to Government of Gujarat, Urban development and Urban Housing Department.

HCC: The company has defaulted loan payment worth Rs 1,836.1 crore.

SJVNL: For green energy projects, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between the company and the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA).

Bannari Amman Spinning Mills: Sub-division of the face value of equity shares has been approved by the shareholders of the company.

Ashiana Housing: Against partial redemption of NCDs, the company repaid Rs 2.53 crores.

TCPL Packaging: An additional 39,90,000 fully paid up equity shares of the subsidiary TCPL Innofilms has been subscribed by this company.

Eimco Elecon: The company’s long-term rating at CRISIL A has been reaffirmed by CRISIL. The outlook has been revised from ‘stable’ to ‘negative.