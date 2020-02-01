Goa Website for Budget Suggestions Receives 400 Responses, Most on Education Sector

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said he had received about 400 suggestions from people for the upcoming state budget 2020-21. A website inviting people to write to Sawant of their expectations and suggestions for the budget had been launched on January 28. The budget will be presented on February 6 during the State Assembly Session.

"I am pleased to announce that we have received at least 395 suggestions and ideas during this maiden online exercise conducted for Goa Budget 2020-21," he said. The highest number of suggestions came regarding the education sector, followed by administration and governance, transport, public works and health, he added.

"It is heartening to see that most of these inputs are thorough and I thank everyone for their participation," the chief minister said. Sawant assured that the exercise would be conducted on a larger scale in the future to improve engagement with public for "better governance and a better Goa".

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.