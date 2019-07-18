Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

GoAir Expands Network, Announces Multiple New Domestic and International Flights

The low-cost carrier said it would start 16 new domestic flights too that will connect Hyderabad with eight cities across India.

PTI

Updated:July 18, 2019, 8:18 PM IST
GoAir Expands Network, Announces Multiple New Domestic and International Flights
Image for representation.
New Delhi: Expanding its network, GoAir Thursday announced it would start 12 new flights on international sector connecting India with cities such as Bangkok and Dubai.

The low-cost carrier said it would start 16 new domestic flights too that will connect Hyderabad with eight cities across India.

"We will be launching three new destinations namely Bangkok, Kuwait and Dubai. We would also be adding (flights) to our existing destinations of Abu Dhabi and Muscat," Arjun Dasgupta, the vice-president - International Operations, GoAir, said.

"On July 19, we would be commencing flights from Delhi to Abu Dhabi. These would be daily departures... On the same day, GoAir would also be launching daily flights from Mumbai to Abu Dhabi and from Mumbai to Muscat," he added.

The official said the airline is launching a daily flight from Delhi to Bangkok and from Kannur to Dubai.

From August 1, GoAir will start flights on the Mumbai-Bangkok route, Dasgupta added.

In a statement issued Thursday, the airline said it is starting 16 new domestic flights that will connect Hyderabad with cities such as Cochin, Chennai, Jaipur, Bengaluru, Chandigarh and Patna.

The new domestic flights will begin from next month onward, according to the statement.

Regarding temporary slots acquired from Jet Airways, Samir Patel, the vice-president, Network Planning, GoAir, said, "We currently operate 28 flights domestically where Jet Airways used to operate. Those have been extended from the end of July to the end of September."

Patel added the GoAir flights to Dubai, Bangkok and Kuwait would be on the same slots where Jet Airways used to operate.

Talking about the aircraft fleet, Patel said that right now the airline has no plans to include wide-body aircraft.

The airline has a fleet of narrow-body A320 aircraft only.

