Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

GoAir Inks Pact with Emirates National Oil Co for Jet Fuel

GoAir currently operates to eight international destinations and half of them fall in the Gulf region.

PTI

Updated:November 18, 2019, 8:49 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
GoAir Inks Pact with Emirates National Oil Co for Jet Fuel
Image for Representation (GoAir)

Mumbai: Budget carrier GoAir said on Monday it has inked a pact with Dubai-based Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC) for the supply of jet fuel to the carrier.

GoAir currently operates to eight international destinations and half of them fall in the Gulf region. A wholly-owned entity of the Dubai government, ENOC at present covers more than 200 airports across 25 countries, supplying more than three million US gallons (USGs) of jet fuel to a diversified portfolio of carriers in the UAE and internationally, with more than 300 fuellings each day, according to a release.

"GoAir is happy to partner with ENOC and Im confident that this partnership will provide the airline with a larger footprint in the MENA (Middle-East and North Africa) region by virtue of ENOC being the largest supplier," said Harjinder Singh Bhasin, vice president for airports, GoAir.

The pact was signed by Farid Al Bastaki, director, ENOC Aviation and Bhasin at the airlines headquarter in the city, the release stated.

"The partnership with GoAir will enable ENOC to help the GoAir operations in Dubai," said Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC.

He said ENOC has been fuelling the aviation industrys growth locally in the UAE since 1995 and has always had a close association with Dubai airports. GoAir currently operates over 325 flights per day to 25 domestic and eight international destinations, including Phuket, Male (seasonal), Muscat, Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Dubai, Kuwait and Singapore.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,884.50 -10.95 ( -0.09%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 409.20 4.11
Glenmark 365.55 21.45
SBI 325.10 0.99
Yes Bank 65.85 -4.15
ICICI Bank 498.35 -0.30
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 7,099.60 -0.66
Yes Bank 65.90 -4.08
TCS 2,151.75 -1.06
Bharti Airtel 409.15 4.06
SBI 325.20 0.99
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 409.20 4.11
Tata Steel 410.05 3.94
UPL 549.00 3.53
Hindalco 193.60 3.12
BPCL 521.75 3.00
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 409.15 4.06
Tata Steel 410.20 4.01
Sun Pharma 424.35 2.28
Power Grid Corp 190.65 1.79
IndusInd Bank 1,374.80 1.13
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 65.85 -4.15
Bajaj Auto 3,156.90 -1.82
Britannia 3,140.90 -1.71
M&M 573.70 -1.60
Hero Motocorp 2,502.90 -1.58
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 65.90 -4.08
Bajaj Auto 3,157.40 -1.69
M&M 573.15 -1.61
Hero Motocorp 2,505.00 -1.49
Asian Paints 1,738.80 -1.30
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram